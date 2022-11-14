Police are looking to return property to this couple at West Springfield Town Hall

UPDATE // The West Springfield Police have identified the two people and their property has been returned.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people that lost their property in Town Hall.

The police want to return the property that belonged to the couple pictured in the Facebook post by the West Springfield Police Department. Police say that the two lost property while visiting Town Hall recently.







If you know any of the individuals, contact West Springfield Police Captain Jay Gearing at 413-263-3210 extension 243.

