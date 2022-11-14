Read full article on original website
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
CBS Sports
Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy says Patriots' Bill Belichick is 'like all the other coaches' without Tom Brady
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy isn't the biggest fan of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, to say the least. During an episode of the "Up & Adams Show" on Monday, host Kay Adams referred to Belichick as "legendary," prompting a scorching hot take from McCoy. "I think he...
Retired NFL player compares Patriots’ Bill Belichick to Rex Ryan
One of the most tired conversations involving the New England Patriots over the years has been questioning Bill Belichick’s coaching legacy in the NFL. The debate has only grown duller since Tom Brady left the team nearly three years ago, with people comparing the careers of the quarterback and his former coach.
Sporting News
Why is Taylor Heinicke starting QB for Commanders over Carson Wentz? Ron Rivera goes with hot hand — for now
The Commanders have a new QB1 — for the immediate future, at least. Washington coach Ron Rivera announced Wednesday that Taylor Heinicke, who has stepped in to replace the injured Carson Wentz, will start the team's game Sunday vs. the Texans. The reason for the decision is twofold: Heinicke...
Yardbarker
Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
Giants’ Brian Daboll is blowing up the Belichick Jinx on coaching disciples
One of the more intriguing subplots to the Giants’ shocking 7-2 start doesn’t particularly concern rookie head coach Brian Daboll. He likely doesn’t care that he is achieving something rare: He is a Bill Belichick disciple thriving as an NFL head coach. But as you compare Daboll to other Belichick disciples over the years, what he’s doing this season is particularly noteworthy.
Sporting News
Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field
NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
Yardbarker
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams
The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
No, Tom Brady Won’t Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is
With former player Jeff Saturday taking over as the coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday of last week and then leading his team to an upset victory on Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the possibility of owners hiring retired players as head coaches becoming a new trend in the NFL has been thrown out there.
Sporting News
What channel is the XFL Draft on today? Start time, pick order to follow 2022 player selections
The spring football experiment is set to continue in 2023, this time with the relaunch of the XFL. This will be the third XFL launch. The league originally began in 2001 under Vince McMahon's ownership, and it relaunched again in 2020 only to be quickly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league declared bankruptcy and was sold to a group headlined by Dwayne Johnson later that year.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen more affecting Week 11 WR rankings
Fantasy football owners are keeping a keen eye on the latest injury reports involving standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mecole Hardman. Chase, Williams, and Allen have all been out for multiple weeks, forcing owners to find some diamonds in the rough at the receiver spot on the waiver wire. If any of these pass-catchers play on Sunday, it will make start 'em, sit 'em decisions easier in Week 11.
Sporting News
Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Julian Edelman Cracks Tom Brady Retirement Joke After ’80 For Brady’ Trailer Drops
It only was a matter of time before Julian Edelman quipped Tom Brady about the “80 For Brady” movie. The former New England Patriots receiver, who appears in the movie alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his longtime friend, took to Twitter shortly after the movie trailer was released.
Sporting News
What is replay assist? Rule change helped officials get call right on Austin Hooper TD in Titans vs. Packers
Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even NFL referees. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Thursday's Titans vs. Packers game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired a pass into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper came down with the ball but then had it ripped away by Green Bay safety Rudy Ford, who got up and briefly ran down the sideline.
Sporting News
NFL shares mic'd up video of stunned Vikings reacting to Justin Jefferson's catch: 'Bro, he's different'
Justin Jefferson made one of the best catches in NFL history to spark the Vikings' 33-30 win over the Bills in Week 10. The play occurred on the Vikings' final offensive drive of regulation. The team was facing a fourth-and-18 when Kirk Cousins heaved up a deep shot to Jefferson.
