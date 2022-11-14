ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FanSided

Retired NFL player compares Patriots’ Bill Belichick to Rex Ryan

One of the most tired conversations involving the New England Patriots over the years has been questioning Bill Belichick’s coaching legacy in the NFL. The debate has only grown duller since Tom Brady left the team nearly three years ago, with people comparing the careers of the quarterback and his former coach.
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors cheerleaders excitedly greet Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the San Francisco 49ers to two straight victories, and the veteran quarterback is winning off the field as well. Garoppolo and some of his teammates sat courtside at Chase Center on Monday night for the Golden State Warriors’ game against the San Antonio Spurs. After one of their on-court performances, several Warriors cheerleaders went directly over to Garoppolo. Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk were largely ignored. You can see the video below:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Giants’ Brian Daboll is blowing up the Belichick Jinx on coaching disciples

One of the more intriguing subplots to the Giants’ shocking 7-2 start doesn’t particularly concern rookie head coach Brian Daboll. He likely doesn’t care that he is achieving something rare: He is a Bill Belichick disciple thriving as an NFL head coach. But as you compare Daboll to other Belichick disciples over the years, what he’s doing this season is particularly noteworthy.
Sporting News

Why is Bills vs. Browns being played in Detroit? Buffalo weather forces NFL to move Week 11 game to Ford Field

NFL fans will be disappointed to learn that the league's first potential "snow game" of the season won't occur after all. The Bills vs. Browns game, which was originally expected to be played in Buffalo, won't be held there after all. This comes as Buffalo and the surrounding areas are set to be rocked by a snowstorm in the days leading up to the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Offers Update On Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics are showing no signs of an NBA Finals hangover this season, as the team is off to a fantastic start in the 2022-23 campaign. To make their strong start even more impressive, they’ve done it without the services of key big man Robert Williams. Williams underwent...
BOSTON, MA
InsideHook

No, Tom Brady Won’t Coach in the NFL After He Retires, Whenever That Is

With former player Jeff Saturday taking over as the coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Monday of last week and then leading his team to an upset victory on Sunday over the Raiders in Las Vegas, the possibility of owners hiring retired players as head coaches becoming a new trend in the NFL has been thrown out there.
Sporting News

What channel is the XFL Draft on today? Start time, pick order to follow 2022 player selections

The spring football experiment is set to continue in 2023, this time with the relaunch of the XFL. This will be the third XFL launch. The league originally began in 2001 under Vince McMahon's ownership, and it relaunched again in 2020 only to be quickly cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The league declared bankruptcy and was sold to a group headlined by Dwayne Johnson later that year.
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen more affecting Week 11 WR rankings

Fantasy football owners are keeping a keen eye on the latest injury reports involving standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and Mecole Hardman. Chase, Williams, and Allen have all been out for multiple weeks, forcing owners to find some diamonds in the rough at the receiver spot on the waiver wire. If any of these pass-catchers play on Sunday, it will make start 'em, sit 'em decisions easier in Week 11.
Sporting News

Week 11 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Yet another four-team bye is upon us, and with the Jaguars, Dolphins, Seahawks, and Buccaneers idle, fantasy football owners are hurting at QB, RB, and WR. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is important in a week like this, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 11 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News

What is replay assist? Rule change helped officials get call right on Austin Hooper TD in Titans vs. Packers

Everybody needs a little help sometimes. Even NFL referees. On the first play of the fourth quarter in Thursday's Titans vs. Packers game, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired a pass into the end zone for tight end Austin Hooper. Hooper came down with the ball but then had it ripped away by Green Bay safety Rudy Ford, who got up and briefly ran down the sideline.
GREEN BAY, WI

