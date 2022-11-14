Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan
If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
How Did Frankenmuth Get Overlooked as Best Christmas Town in Michigan?
A recent article from today.com named the 25 Best Christmas Towns in the US for a Winter Getaway. On the list, you'll find towns like Cape Cod and Nantucket in Massachusetts, New York City, Duluth in Minnesota, and so on. Only one town from Michigan made the list and the selection was, to me, surprising.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan
Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
This Guinness World Record in Michigan Could Easily Be Broken
Michiganders have a chance to break a Guinness World Record this winter. How cool would it be to achieve a Guinness World Record right here in Michigan? Well, the chances of doing that are very high if you apply yourself. Michigan is currently home to a record that many states couldn't even try.
High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area
It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee
So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
‘Bad Axe’ Docu-film to Premiere at 3 Michigan Celebration Cinemas
When you hear the words Bad Axe in relation to Michigan, you'd probably think of a rural town in Michigan's thumb. But, today, we're talking about a new documentary that you can catch in theaters for a limited time. Bad Axe is a documentary about,. a closely knit Asian-American family...
Michigan Goes WILD With Vanity Plates, and There Are Some Great Ones
When I went to the Secretary of State's office a while back to officially get my license plate, I couldn't help but ask about a vanity plate. I see them everywhere and wondered WHY they were so prevalent. Turns out, it's insanely cheap to get one - only like $30...
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
The Oldest Town In Michigan Is One Of The Oldest In America
Michigan may not have become a state until over 60 years after the American Revolution in 1776, but that doesn't mean the Great Lakes State doesn't have a long history, including one of the oldest towns in the country. When did Michigan become a state?. Michigan became a state on...
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary
Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
Can You Get A Ticket For Warming Up Your Car In Michigan?
With all of this snow that is coming to Grand Rapids, I am not feeling excited about sitting in my car. I am not a big fan of the cold and I know that it will take forever to warm up. Before you go and warm up your vehicle, you...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
These are Michigan’s 5 favorite Thanksgiving side dishes, survey says
Thanksgiving is fast approaching. In Michigan, that means family, football and of course, food. Turkey typically gets all the attention, but what side dishes are the most popular among Michigan residents?. To find out, the gambling website Great Lakes Stakes used Google trends data to see which kinds of side...
West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18
WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
Detroit News
Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods
An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?
The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
