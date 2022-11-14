ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1049 The Edge

5 Things To Do In The Snow in West Michigan

If we get all the snow that is predicted this weekend, you might need a few ideas of things to do in West Michigan. It doesn't get much easier than getting the family together and rolling some snow around the yard and building a snowman. There are lots of traditional snowmen that get built like in the picture above but some households get more creative than others.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s why hunters are declining during deer season in Michigan

Starting Tuesday morning, more than half-a-million hunters will head out into the woods for deer season. It’s estimated that hunting contributes more than $2 billion to the state’s economy yearly. But a shift is happening as both numbers have trended down for years. Local 4 went to Waterford...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

High Ratings: Best-Reviewed Dispensaries in the Lansing Area

It's a topic that people are talking about. Where are the highest-rated marijuana dispensaries located in mid-Michigan? Yes, marijuana is legal and you are able to purchase and consume the green in Michigan for recreational and medicinal use. Before I dive into this topic, let me give you some background...
LANSING, MI
1049 The Edge

It’s a Michigan Thing: The History of Biggby Coffee

So sang the Beatles…but forget the comb. I wake up, get outta bed, and before I hit the bathroom I start a pot of coffee. Gotta have it. That’s what most of us do at home. However, when we’re traveling and we get that urge for coffee, we look for a local coffee shop or drive-thru…and the one that many Michiganders appreciate above ‘em all is Biggby. Why? ‘Cuz Biggby was created right here in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
awesomemitten.com

Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan

As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams

Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

13 Great Michigan Restaurants That Serve Up a Mean Bloody Mary

Amazing bloody marys can be found all over the great state of Michigan. In Michigan, bars, restaurants, breweries, and more are constantly striving to provide the best drinks possible to their customers. Brewers look for the best quality ingredients, pubs offer brews for every palette, and so on. However, when it comes to bloody marys, the rule books get thrown out of the window.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan State Police dog rescues 80-year-old hunter lost in woods

An 80-year-old hunter who got lost in a wooded area in northern Michigan for three hours Wednesday has a Michigan State Police canine unit to thank for helping him find his way home. Troopers from the state police's Houghton Lake Post were called at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to a...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Remember When Michigan Had Jukeboxes in Restaurants?

The Fonz whacks a jukebox with his fist and it magically begins playing a Rock 'n Roll record. For decades teens would put in some loose change and a jukebox would magically play whatever song they choose. The jukebox has been around ever since 1889, when 44-year-old Louis Glass created...
MICHIGAN STATE
