Ahern Rentals in Las Vegas to be sold for $2 billion

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas-based Ahern Rentals has entered an agreement with United Rentals to sell for approximately $2 billion, according to a news release from United Rentals.

According to the release, United will acquire Ahern for $2 billion and the sale should close by the end of the year.

8 News Now has reached out to Ahern Rentals for comment and to find out if this sale will affect local workers but have yet to hear back. Ahern’s comments will be added to this story once received.

Ahern Rentals claims to be the “largest independent family-owned equipment rental company in the world.” Its current CEO and owner, Don Ahern, also owns the Ahern Hotel on West Sahara just off the strip. This is the former Lucky Dragon Hotel.

Don Ahern also made headlines when one of his companies hosted a rally for President Donald Trump in 2020 and was fined by the city of Henderson for breaking Nevada’s COVID-19 emergency directives at the time that prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people. This fine was later tossed out by a judge.

United Rentals’ board of directors has unanimously approved the sale, writing in part in the news release, “For the trailing 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2022, Ahern Rentals generated $310 million of adjusted EBITDA on $887 million of total revenue,”

“Our acquisition of Ahern Rentals supports our strategy to deploy capital to grow the core business and drive shareholder value,” Matthew Flannery, chief executive officer of United Rentals said. “We view ourselves as the ideal owner of these assets within our network, as customers will benet from the combination of the two organizations moving forward together. We’re leveraging our competencies in larger-scale M&A to augment both our near- and long-term earnings power.”

Ahern Rentals has been in business for nearly 70 years, opening its first location in Las Vegas, near where the STRAT is now located, in 1953.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.