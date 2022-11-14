Read full article on original website
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in business
ORLANDO, Fla. – Years ago, you could not walk into a mall without seeing its signature logo, now after roughly 52 years in business, the last RadioShack in Orlando will close its doors in December. Jonathan Toothman owns the store located on Orange Avenue, south of downtown Orlando. He...
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
🐲Asian Lantern Festival brings culture, light to Central Florida Zoo
SANFORD, Fla. – This year, every single lantern in Central Florida’s Asian Lantern Festival is brand-new. The handmade pieces coming straight from China not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to learn the culture. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
Magic of Lights at Daytona International Speedway offers dazzling holiday drive
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The sixth annual Magic of Lights drive-through holiday experience begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway. With over 2 million lights to take in, the event promises dazzling family fun as your captivated carload travels through scenes of the season at the speedway. [TRENDING: Owner pulls...
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break
Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
Orlando man claims $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man claimed a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game on Friday. Shaun Frazier, 44, won the money through the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a...
Astro Fest is go for launch at Orlando Science Center
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to captivate young astronomy lovers with a weekend of space-themed events. Astro Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and lasts through Nov. 20. Daily hours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
Flying for Thanksgiving? Orlando airport could see record-breaking number of travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at Orlando International Airport are helping travelers prepare for what is shaping up to be a busy holiday season. AAA says Orlando is the top destination for Thanksgiving this year and officials says the projected travel numbers will rival record-breaking pre-pandemic levels. One of the biggest...
Leaders turn on lights for 30-foot-tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – Leaders flipped on the lights for a 30-foot tall golden Christmas tree in downtown Orlando Thursday. The tree stands at the center of the historic market on Church Street near the Amway Center. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
Space fans across Central Florida share photos, videos of Artemis I rocket launch
As the Artemis I mission rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning, people from across Central Florida came out to watch the flight. The Space Launch System rocket used in the mission was the most powerful rocket ever to launch, with nearly 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
Riff On This: No Lonely Hearts looks to join Orlando’s boy-band legacy
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is known for some of the hottest boy bands such as Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, O-Town and more. One of the newest boy bands to hit the sound waves is a group known as No Lonely Hearts. Members Brian, Dylan, Aidan, Alex, and Oliver are the heartbeat of this lively group.
Florida rent prices on the rise while other big metros slow
Apartment costs are starting to slow down in some big cities, but Florida is bucking that trend, according to new rental data.
Publix opens bars inside several Florida locations, including one in Orlando
It's a pint and a Pub Sub kind of day
Here’s when cooler weather will arrive in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler temperatures that are on the way to Central Florida. We can expect highs in the low 80s Wednesday in Orlando ahead of a front. We will see a couple of showers along the boundary with a minimal coverage of rain through the morning.
Disney picks developer for affordable housing project
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development on 80 acres of land donated by the entertainment company, company officials said Wednesday. The Michaels Organization will build, own and operate the 1,300-unit development meant to ease the housing market...
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts
ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
