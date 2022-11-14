ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

click orlando

🐲Asian Lantern Festival brings culture, light to Central Florida Zoo

SANFORD, Fla. – This year, every single lantern in Central Florida’s Asian Lantern Festival is brand-new. The handmade pieces coming straight from China not only showcase colorful art, but encourage visitors to learn the culture. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Warning for Guests traveling to Disney World over Thanksgiving break

Keep this in mind as you travel to Disney World over Thanksgiving break. If you fly to Disney World, you likely fly into and out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). The Orlando airport is the hub for all visitors traveling by plane in and out of the greater Orlando area. With so many theme parks, attractions, and convention centers it is a very busy airport. Depending on the dates you travel, you may experience long lines at security.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Astro Fest is go for launch at Orlando Science Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Science Center is set to captivate young astronomy lovers with a weekend of space-themed events. Astro Fest kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, and lasts through Nov. 20. Daily hours will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: NASA’s...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Riff On This: No Lonely Hearts looks to join Orlando’s boy-band legacy

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando is known for some of the hottest boy bands such as Backstreet Boys, N’Sync, O-Town and more. One of the newest boy bands to hit the sound waves is a group known as No Lonely Hearts. Members Brian, Dylan, Aidan, Alex, and Oliver are the heartbeat of this lively group.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s when cooler weather will arrive in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler temperatures that are on the way to Central Florida. We can expect highs in the low 80s Wednesday in Orlando ahead of a front. We will see a couple of showers along the boundary with a minimal coverage of rain through the morning.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney picks developer for affordable housing project

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World has picked a developer to construct and operate an affordable housing development on 80 acres of land donated by the entertainment company, company officials said Wednesday. The Michaels Organization will build, own and operate the 1,300-unit development meant to ease the housing market...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should absolutely visit because all of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

SeaWorld Orlando Black Friday deals include annual pass, fun card discounts

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is once again offering Black Friday deals with discounts on entry to the park, food, tours and more. SeaWorld’s Black Friday sale starts Monday and runs through Friday, Nov. 25. [TRENDING: Florida flight diverted after man accused of threatening passengers with box cutter...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando airport to offer nonstop flights to this popular destination

ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline will soon offer nonstop flights from the Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Orange County, California, airport officials said in a Facebook post. Breeze Airways will provide daily service from the Orlando airport starting on Feb. 16, 2023. One-way fares begin at $149, according to the...
ORLANDO, FL

