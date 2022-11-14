Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
informnny.com
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in – and they’re popular enough to require an advance reservation.
informnny.com
Glens Falls Bagels cooks up a fresh dream for South Street
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the “Street of Dreams.” Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
informnny.com
How much snow can the North Country get?
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2″-4″ in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4″-6″ in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
informnny.com
WATCH: Deer inside Johnstown nursing home
JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, a deer crashed through a window at Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown. According to Administrator Neal Van Slyke, the deer spent about 10 minutes inside and then crashed through another window on its way out. NEWS10 has acquired a video of the deer...
informnny.com
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
CASTLETON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont. Troopers from the Vermont State Police were told that Justin Allen, 32, of Poultney, Vermont, had crossed state lines after the alleged robbery, at about 9:45 p.m. November 3.
informnny.com
Vermont State Police looking for alleged trespassers
SEARSBURG, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Vermont State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and a woman thought to be trespassing on private property in Searsburg Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the duo was caught on security cameras at about 2:15 p.m. Troopers released...
informnny.com
Ballston Spa woman pleads guilty after fatally striking pedestrian
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston Spa woman has pleaded guilty after she was accused of fatally striking a pedestrian. Adrianne Liedel, 20, pleaded guilty to Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree. On March 15, police said Liedel struck two pedestrians with her car while on Hop City...
informnny.com
NYS education department requiring schools change Native American mascots
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Education Department is requiring schools with a Native American mascot to find a replacement by the end of the 2022-23 school year. The directive applies to mascots, team names, and logos. The education department sent the ruling to all New York...
informnny.com
Repeat DWI offender sentenced to prison
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was sentenced to three to nine years in state prison on Tuesday. Brandon McKinley previously pleaded guilty to three counts of Driving While Intoxicated in Albany County Court. Officials said McKinley was driving while intoxicated in the city of Watervliet in the...
informnny.com
Troy felon sentenced on gun, drugs charges
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy man was dealt a 33-month prison sentence on Wednesday for illegally possessing a pistol as a previously convicted felon, as well as having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them. Alex R. Mahoney Wilks, 23, pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
Comments / 0