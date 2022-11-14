Read full article on original website
Hwy 26 Closed At Warm Springs
U.S. 26 is closed at the Warm Springs grade, milepost 103, due to heavy freezing fog and slick conditions. Expect extended delays. More Info Here.
Pile Burning Scheduled West of Bend, Sunriver
Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Ranger District plan to start pile burning in areas west of Bend and Sunriver as conditions are favorable. Ignitions could start as early as today in areas including near Swampy Lakes SnoPark, the Deschutes River and northwest of Skyliners Road. Firefighters will also continue pile ignitions adjacent to Road 45 west of Sunriver. Over the next few weeks, the public can expect to see smoke from pile burning ignitions in areas adjacent to Cascade Lakes Highway and locations west of Bend.
Breaking: Crash closes Highway 97
An accident North of Madras near Ashwood on Highway 97 has closed the highway in both directionsAn accident has closed Highway 97 at milepost 76 in both directions. The accident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 and prompted significant response from police, fire and EMS, as well as LifeFlight. As of 4:45, the highway is closed, and ODOT expects extended delays and recommends alternate routes. More information will be provided as available. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bird E-bikes came to Bend in June and has caused some mixed reviews. The company issued a "Going Concern" disclosing it may not have enough money to keep going for another 12 months. "When we see news like this, we reach out to our contact at Bird and ask them 'Hey, The post Bird e-bikes future in Bend since “Going Concern” announcement appeared first on KTVZ.
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
Bend official says Bird e-bikes proved ‘very popular’ in first year; now, company’s future is clouded
Bird's shared e-bikes came to Bend this summer and got a lot of use, but also some mixed reviews, including early complaints about them being left abandoned around town. But this week, the company's own financial issues have grabbed the spotlight, which could mean big trouble down the road. The post Bend official says Bird e-bikes proved ‘very popular’ in first year; now, company’s future is clouded appeared first on KTVZ.
Crash on Hwy 20 leads to one fatality
The Oregon State Police announced a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 16 (near Sodaville Road) resulted in one fatality on Monday, Nov. 14. OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash at approximately 6:36 p.m., and a preliminary investigation revealed a westbound silver Toyota Yaris, operated by Kevin Gonzales, 30, of Redmond, crossed over into oncoming traffic and collided with a red freightliner, operated by Kyle Kemper, 40, of Lebanon.
La Pine Driver Survives Fatal Hwy 58 Crash
CRESCENT, OR -- A Salem man was killed in a head-on collision with a La Pine man, near Odell Lake, Friday night. According to State Police, 25-year-old Sabino Cuautenango-Zacualpa was eastbound on Highway 58 during icy conditions when he lost control of his vehicle at milepost 64. His car crossed into the westbound lane at 10:12 p.m., and into the path of a Ford F-350 pickup, operated by 83-year-old Kenneth Lane, from La Pine.
Redmond Mayor Makes Recommendation For Homelessness Solution
REDMOND, OR -- The city of Redmond is looking outside the area for ideas on how to address the homeless crisis. Mayor George Endicott says there are plausible ideas out there, including creating a “safe camping” area. “I personally am most intrigued with the Seaside one, especially since the county has already agreed to about 10 acres on the edge of Redmond for us to use for homeless activities,” said Endicott who explained Seaside’s approach, “What they’ve done is actually set aside a designated area where the homeless can go and camp: either RV or tents. And then, once a week they have to clear out so the area can be cleaned up; and the city provides port-a-potties, sanitation stations, water.”
Safe School Alliance Gathers
Central Oregon school superintendents, fire and police chiefs, sheriffs, district attorneys, and public and mental health leaders will gather on November 16 at the High Desert Education Service District in Redmond at 8 a.m. to publicly reaffirm their commitment to the region’s Safe Schools Alliance. The group, which meets monthly to strengthen the foundation for the prevention of youth violence and the healthy development of children and families, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding to continue and grow their community and interagency partnerships.
▶️ Crook, Jeff. Co. Sheriffs release statements over Measure 114 concerns
Measure 114, Oregon’s recently passed gun control measure, has Central Oregon’s Sheriff departments standing in opposition. Among other things, Measure 114 would limit magazine capacity to 10 rounds and would require strict permitting and background checks. Every sheriff’s department on the High Desert is showing its concerns over...
Suspicious death on Warm Springs Reservation prompts FBI investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, in cooperation with the Warm Springs Tribal Police, are investigating a suspicious death on the Warm Springs Reservation, authorities announced.
▶️ Man killed in Texas air show accident born in Prineville, was Bend HS grad
One of six people killed in a weekend collision of vintage planes during an air show in Texas grew up in Bend. The fatal collision happened on Saturday during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Air Show. Among the deceased is Leonard Root who earned his pilot’s license in Bend and...
Deschutes County Announces New Hires
Deschutes County has hired Kevin Moriarty as its new County Forester and Corinne Heiner as its new Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator. Moriarty, who starts in his new role on Nov. 14, has served as a Natural Resources Manager for Bend Parks and Recreation District since 2021. He previously worked for the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Moriarty has a master’s Degree in Forest Sciences from Colorado State University and bachelor’s degrees in General Sciences, Biology and Environmental Studies from OSU-Cascades and the University of Oregon.
Deschutes County to release more election results with 2 close races at stake
Another batch of election results in Deschutes County will drop Wednesday night as two local races remain too close to call. In the race for Oregon state representative in District 53, Democrat Emerson Levy leads Republican Michael Sipe by 278 votes. As for Deschutes County Commissioner Position 3, incumbent Republican...
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday
Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of Ian Cranston in Bend and are expected to continue Wednesday. Cranston is on trial for charges of second degree murder, first degree manslaughter, and second degree manslaughter after shooting and killing Barry Washington, Jr. in Downtown Bend in September 2021.
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
What to Eat in Bend
If you've read my articles over the past 20 years, you know I love to tell anyone who will listen my great-grandparents moved to Powell Butte in 1917, my Irish cousins started the D and D bar in the 1930s, and I survived the halls of Crook County High School in the 1980s.
FAN Receives Activities Scholarships
In a check presentation ceremony at East Bend Campus (DCF) in Bend, members from Trinity Episcopal Church recently presented Family Access Network (FAN) with a second grant for a total of $20,000 to support scholarships for extra-curricular activities for students in Bend-La Pine schools. FAN advocates were grateful to receive these funds, as they have noticed more families have needed help to support these activities due to the current economic strain. Access to after-school activities allows students to explore new interests and learn new skills, leading to an increase in self-esteem both in and out of the classroom.
Prineville man waiting for double lung transplant
Leon Rayevich was diagnosed in 2018 with a rare lung disease that he contracted while working in airplane maintenance for the Air Force, and now he and his family are in need of financial helpApproximately four years ago, 63-year-old Leon Rayevich was diagnosed with a lung disease, even though he was an otherwise healthy man. Rayevich is currently in Seattle, Washington, awaiting a double lung transplant. Family and friends have set up a go-fund me account to help the family with expenses, which continue to multiply. Rayevich is a United States Airforce veteran, and recently put in his last day,...
