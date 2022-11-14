“On November 9, 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account report, showcasing the 2021 economic impact data for the outdoor recreation industry. According to the report, the outdoor recreation industry generated $862 billion in economic output in 2021. This led to the creation of 4.5 million jobs which equals 3 percent of all workers in the United States. The total economic output value is 1.9 percent of the nation’s total GDP.

