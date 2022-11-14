Read full article on original website
Statement By Keep Florida Fishing: Outdoor Recreation Economy Adds $41.9 Billion To Florida’s GDP
“On November 9, 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account report, showcasing the 2021 economic impact data for the outdoor recreation industry. According to the report, the outdoor recreation industry generated $862 billion in economic output in 2021. This led to the creation of 4.5 million jobs which equals 3 percent of all workers in the United States. The total economic output value is 1.9 percent of the nation’s total GDP.
Enterprise Florida and 37 Florida Small Businesses to Attend MEDICA
Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) will again host the largest pavilion of any state at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf, Germany from November 14-17. Florida’s two-story pavilion will exhibit 27 small and mid-size businesses, and another 10 state companies will exhibit outside the Florida Pavilion. This marks the 31st consecutive year the state will attend.
Florida Realtors® Thanks NAR Realtors® Relief Fund: $1.5M to Help Hurricane Victims
The National Association of Realtors®’ (NAR) Realtors Relief Foundation announced a $1.5 million grant to Florida Realtors to help Floridians with housing issues resulting from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. “Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our state and so many people are struggling,” says 2022 Florida Realtors® President Christina...
Update: Florida Medical Examiners Commission Hurricane Ian deaths
Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission (MEC) following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. FDLE staffs the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. There are 137 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from the counties below. Collier – 10 — DeSoto –...
Notice to Industry: OIR’s Office of Inspector General Seeks CFA Reaccreditation
The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s (OIR) Office of Inspector General (OIG) will be undergoing an assessment by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) in an effort to retain accredited status. On December 15, 2022, the CFA assessment team will examine all aspects of OIR’s OIG Investigations Section, including policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.
