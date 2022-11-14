SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend fire is currently on location at a fire in the 1800 block of Longley Avenue at the Walt Temple Able Tree Doctor building. The crew members do not yet know what caused the fire, or if there are any injuries, but they are advising people to stay away from the area due to heavy smoke.

