Is Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s seat warming?
Although the Cardinals notched a one-sided win over the Rams — in a game that featured two backup quarterbacks — the team only improved to 4-6. Months after extending the Steve Keim–Kliff Kingsbury–Kyler Murray trio, the Cardinals have put together an underwhelming season. Increased chatter has...
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Steelers' Devin Bush, Larry Ogunjobi, Kevin Dotson, Minkah Fitzpatrick do not practice
Minkah Fitzpatrick did not practice four days after an emergency appendectomy. According to the injury report, six others joined him in sitting out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first practice of the week. Inside linebacker Devin Bush sat out because of a knee injury that had not previously been made public....
Kyler Murray May Miss More Time
After not playing last weekend due to a hamstring injury, reports have now come out suggesting Kyler Murray will be out for 1-2 more weeks. According to NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Murray could miss, “another week or so.”. Ironically, the last time Murray missed multiple weeks in a row...
Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) DNP on Thursday
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday. Hopkins was a non-participant with a hamstring injury despite logging a 94% offensive snap percentage in Week 10. Expect Rondale Moore to see an uptick in targets if Hopkins cannot play against a San Francisco 49ers' defense allowing 27.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts if Hopkins is not active.
NFL WR rankings: Who's better, Tyreek Hill or Justin Jefferson?
It's hard not to look at the wide receivers in today's NFL without concluding we're truly spoiled. It could easily be argued the position has never been stronger at the very top; nor has it been deeper throughout the league. Cooper Kupp is coming off the receiving triple crown and an Offensive Player of the Year Award. Even before his ankle injury, it would have been difficult to argue he was the league's best receiver. Let that sink in.
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
49ers announce practice squad roster moves ahead of Cardinals game
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed QB Jacob Eason and WR Dazz Newsome to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Tajae Sharpe on the practice squad injured reserve list and released QB Kurt Benkert. Eason (6-6, 230)...
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Taylor Heinicke will remain Commanders' starter in Week 11
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke will start Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Heinicke will remain the Commanders' starting quarterback for Week 11's game against the Texans. Carson Wentz (finger) has been cleared to start throwing but hasn't been designated to return to practice yet. Ron Rivera said Wentz may be the backup on Sunday.
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
Bills' Josh Allen (elbow) limited on Wednesday
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Allen will be limited in practice on Wednesday following Week 10's loss the Minnesota Vikings. According to Sean McDermott, Allen was not reinjured last week, but the team will stick with the same practice regimen for their star quarterback. The Bills plan to evaluate him each day and determine his practice load from there.
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) logs full practice on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to a full practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. As of now, he is on track to do so. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk has arrived
The dam hasn’t quite burst, but the Brandon Aiyuk breakout is undoubtedly happening. After an up-and-down start to the 2022 campaign, Aiyuk has emerged over the last four games as a go-to option and a legitimate No. 1 receiver for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. This is not to take...
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith (knee) logs another limited practice on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Smith's back-to-back limited sessions is a good sign towards his Week 11 status against an Indianapolis Colts' defense giving up 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Smith's current projection includes 5.5 receptions for 67.2 yards...
