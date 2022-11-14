Read full article on original website
Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ features public affairs, health commissioner
NUTLEY, NJ — The November episode of the “Inside Nutley” podcast features Department of Public Affairs and Health Commissioner John V. Kelly III. Kelly discusses many of his department’s initiatives and programs, including the Military and Veterans Affairs Bureau, the newly created Nutley Cultural Inclusion and Diversity Council, and his plans to expand mental health services. The commissioner also shares his thoughts on the future of Nutley and much more.
Consider making a donation to the Nutley Public Library
NUTLEY, NJ — Friends of the Nutley Public Library invite residents to participate in GivingTuesday on Nov. 29, which kicks off the generosity season. GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 with the simple idea to create a day that encourages people to do good. GivingTuesday has funded countless causes around the world and encourages residents to get involved in their communities.
Slavoj Žižek returns to Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Slavoj Žižek, the internationally renowned academic whom the Chronicle of Higher Education famously dubbed “the Elvis of cultural theory,” returned to Seton Hall University in early November for a public event titled “An Evening with Slavoj Žižek: Why Do We Enjoy Feeling Ashamed?”
East Orange celebrates its veterans
EAST ORANGE, NJ — On Nov. 11, East Orange honored the residents who have served this country in the armed forces. John Crooms Sr., an E-4 combat engineer with the U.S. Army, won the Earl Williams Award, and Master Sgt. Steven Rivera, of the U.S. Air Force, won the Stanley L. Costly Award. Col. Walter Gill, of the New Jersey National Guard, served as the event’s keynote speaker.
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team enjoys banner season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team enjoyed a great run this season. The Ridgers, under head coach Brian Ianni, lost to Waldwick, 6-0, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state semifinals at Watsessing Park on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to finish with a 9-9-3 record.
Ironbound Academy Elementary School holds ribbon-cutting ceremony
NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 5, Newark Superintendent of Schools Roger León and members of the Newark Board of Education celebrated the opening of Ironbound Academy Elementary School, making it the eighth new school the district has opened since its return to local control in 2018. The opening...
Former Irvington HS coach and IHS alum Darnell Grant leads West Orange HS football team to sectional title
IRVINGTON, NJ — Darnell Grant, a 1991 Irvington High School graduate and former IHS head football coach, guided the West Orange High School football team to its first-ever state sectional championship. West Orange, the No. 6 seed, defeated top-seeded and previously undefeated Phillipsburg, 28-7, in the New Jersey State...
Essex County commissioners hold annual veterans celebration
NEWARK, NJ — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its annual veterans observance. This event is held yearly to honor veterans for their sacrifices and patriotism in defense of this nation, and to recognize veterans from Essex County and their contributions to the community.
West Orange HS boys soccer team finishes as state runner-up, ends great season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team came so close to winning the state championship. Though the Mountaineers came up short in a penalty-kick shootout, head coach Doug Nevins’ team certainly can be proud of its great run and season. West Orange and...
Seton Hall Prep soccer team completes outstanding season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team completed an outstanding season with a 19-3 record. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Pirates lost a tight defensive battle to Christian Brothers Academy, 1-0, on a goal with 3:36 left in the second half at Franklin High School in Somerset in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A state final.
Seton Hall Prep football team stuns St. Joe’s in the state quarterfinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Liam Londergan found Julius Vicari in the back right corner of the end zone with a 2-yard touchdown fade pass with 7.4 seconds remaining to give the Seton Hall Prep football team a 34-30 win over St. Joseph Regional of Montvale in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public A quarterfinal game. SHP improved to 6-5 on the season.
