ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MoDOT: small amount of snow can cause slippery conditions

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hErAf_0jAaLlZG00

KOAM – “We’ve got the possibility of a wintry mix later today as we see rain and snow showers build into the area,” says the KOAM SkyWatch Weather Team. ( Read the latest KOAM weather blog here! )

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds drivers that even a small amount of snow on the pavement can cause slippery conditions and impact travel.

“..Especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow yourself extra time if you must drive.”

MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm and plan to work overnight.

“The primary focus will be to address winter weather on interstates and other major high-volume highways. After the precipitation ends and the high primary routes are mostly clear, crews will focus on the lower volume number and letter state highways. With this being the first winter weather of the year, crews will be doing training for the new drivers during this storm,” states MoDOT.

( Watch live KOAM Newscasts here )

Snow Plow Driver Shortages

MoDOT says despite its best efforts, it has not made progress in filling its winter operations vacancies.

“With years of high turnover, we are nearly 30% below the staffing we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “With this statewide winter storm, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift. It will take longer to clear the roads especially the lower volume number and lettered roads.”

Road Condition Maps and Other Resources

KOAM wants to help you prepare for severe weather. You can find resources, including road conditions and closings, at the link below.

—> Prepare with KOAM: Resources and more for severe weather

Other KOAM Weather Links

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Forecast: Nearing record cold for Friday, a slow warming trend for the weekend

A major shot of cold air will be heading our way and temperatures will be nearing record lows. A cold front will pass through Missouri late Thursday afternoon and some light snow flurries or snow showers will be possible. No accumulations of snow is expected in central Missouri, but we may see minor accumulations in southwest Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Dump truck overturned on I-435 NB on bridge over I-70 in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading north on Interstate 435 on the Missouri side of the state line were met with heavy traffic Thursday morning after a dump truck overturned. That incident happened around 8 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-435 on the bridge over Interstate 70 near Kauffman Stadium and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republicmonitor.com

Missouri deer totals up from 2021 after opening weekend

Perry County and Missouri deer hunters are certainly harvesting their venison and trophy bucks this fall. Opening weekend was a success as preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12-13. Of the 93,355 deer harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks, and 30,838 were does.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Most “Unforgettable Adventure” is Found in this Missouri Park

If you're looking for adventure, the internet believes you'll find one of the most "unforgettable" in one Missouri state park. Only In Your State believes that Montauk State Park in Salem is one of the most unforgettable places you'll find in Missouri and I don't think they're wrong. Ask any fisherman and they'll likely tell you a story of rainbow trout they've caught there. The fact that local wildlife are visible frequently nearby doesn't hurt either. Oh, and the waterfalls...
SALEM, MO
worldatlas.com

6 Most Charming River Towns in Missouri

Of all the small river towns across the US perhaps none are as stunning as those found in Missouri. With the Mississippi River hugging the eastern border, and the Missouri River snaking across the west, Missouri is not in short supply of small towns with tranquil river scenery. Caught in between the influence of the south and the midwest, the character and atmosphere of Missouri's towns provide an interesting and unique history.
MISSOURI STATE
Four States Home Page

A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. While there are plenty of safe locations in the Show-Me State, high crime areas make it one of the most dangerous states in the country. […]
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Respiratory Disease is on the rise throughout Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials say the state is experiencing increased respiratory disease activity. Doctors say the quick spread is caused by multiple viruses, including flu and RSV occurring among children. “Although cases overall have not increased in severity, the increased volume has caused a strain on...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Flu season has started, but the flu isn’t the only thing you could catch this year. Three respiratory illnesses are hitting Missouri and the rest of the nation: Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and COVID-19. “This is, at the moment, a little bit of an unprecedented surge in RSV. The timing is a The post Health officials warn public to take precautions against influenza, RSV and COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kwos.com

Missourians are urged to stay home if you’re sick

Missouri health officials are warning about an increase in respiratory viruses, including the flu and RSV. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is now offering free testing for flu, RSV and the COVID virus at several locations statewide. A single swab will detect all three viruses, according to DHSS. Click here to find a location near you.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

13 Secluded Castles in Missouri That You Need To Know About

When it comes to castles you don't think of Missouri as having any, but every year more and more are popping up in the Show Me State and so far 13 have been discovered. There are no Lords and Lady's living in these 13 castles, but maybe at a time, there might have been. Or maybe the builders just wanted you to think they were someone important by building a replica castle house. We may never know, but according to onlyinyourstate.com, finding castles in Missouri has grown from only six in 2015 to 13. So, where can you find these hidden treasures?
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy