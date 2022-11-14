MoDOT: small amount of snow can cause slippery conditions

KOAM – “We’ve got the possibility of a wintry mix later today as we see rain and snow showers build into the area,” says the KOAM SkyWatch Weather Team. ( Read the latest KOAM weather blog here! )

The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds drivers that even a small amount of snow on the pavement can cause slippery conditions and impact travel.

“..Especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Slow down and allow yourself extra time if you must drive.”

MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm and plan to work overnight.

“The primary focus will be to address winter weather on interstates and other major high-volume highways. After the precipitation ends and the high primary routes are mostly clear, crews will focus on the lower volume number and letter state highways. With this being the first winter weather of the year, crews will be doing training for the new drivers during this storm,” states MoDOT.

Snow Plow Driver Shortages

MoDOT says despite its best efforts, it has not made progress in filling its winter operations vacancies.

“With years of high turnover, we are nearly 30% below the staffing we need in order to cover more than one shift in a statewide storm,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer. “With this statewide winter storm, we will not have enough employees to fill all the trucks on the second shift. It will take longer to clear the roads especially the lower volume number and lettered roads.”

Road Condition Maps and Other Resources

