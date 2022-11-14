ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
BUFFALO, NY
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
AMHERST, NY
Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to...
BUFFALO, NY
Pedestrian struck in Amherst hit-and-run

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a pedestrian was struck. They say the victim was struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. They suffered a serious head injury before being taken to ECMC.
AMHERST, NY
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In celebration of the holiday season, The Diggs Deep Foundation is hosting its second annual Turkey Giveaway, alongside Imagine Staffing, Inc. The giveaway will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Williams-Emslie Family YMCA. The organization, founded by wide...
BUFFALO, NY
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
SYRACUSE, NY

