FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
informnny.com
Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge for alleged stabbing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned this past weekend on a murder charge after an alleged fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this month. It is alleged that on Nov. 4 just after 1:30 p.m., 67-year-old James Allen and his 44-year-old girlfriend were involved in a verbal altercation at their home on Cambridge Avenue, when he allegedly stabbed her during the argument. After, the defendant allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another male.
informnny.com
One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police. They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
informnny.com
Buffalo man charged with smuggling machine guns
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arrested after a parcel mailed to him was found to contain machine gun parts, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced on Monday. Angel Flores, 34, was charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess machine guns and smuggling machine guns. According to...
informnny.com
Pedestrian struck in Amherst hit-and-run
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a pedestrian was struck. They say the victim was struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of Sweet Home Road and Chestnut Ridge Road on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. They suffered a serious head injury before being taken to ECMC.
informnny.com
Erie County prepares nearly 40 trucks, over 14,000 tons of salt, 71 drivers for snow
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County street crews say they will be prepared for whatever this week’s storm brings. County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other local leaders gave an update on Tuesday on their plans to tackle the snow. Erie County officials said crews have around 40 plow...
informnny.com
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In celebration of the holiday season, The Diggs Deep Foundation is hosting its second annual Turkey Giveaway, alongside Imagine Staffing, Inc. The giveaway will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Williams-Emslie Family YMCA. The organization, founded by wide...
informnny.com
Hochul to declare state of emergency Thursday morning ahead of snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that a state of emergency will take effect at 10 a.m. Thursday and last throughout the incoming snow storm that could dump two feet of snow on the Buffalo area this weekend. Hochul also announced that several highways will be...
informnny.com
Where’s the bad weather this weekend?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend. As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon. In other words, you can...
