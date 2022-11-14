Read full article on original website
Rams' Matthew Stafford (concussion) logs full practice on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) practiced on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford returned to a full practice on Wednesday as he continues to work his way through the NFL's concussion protocols. If he is cleared by Sunday, he will be under center against the Saints. As of now, he is on track to do so. John Wolford was not spotted during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill (ankle) logs full practice on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) was a full participant at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. What It Means:. Tannehill was upgraded to a full participant on Tuesday after being listed as limited to open the week on...
Andy Dalton will remain Saints' starter Week 11
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will remain the starter in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen told reporters Monday that he was undecided about the quarterback situation, but it looks like Dalton will hold onto the job for at least one more week. Jameis Winston is next in line if Dalton does get benched.
Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) practicing on Wednesday
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) will participate in individual drills on Wednesday. Williams has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 7's game against the Seattle Seahawks. He was expected to miss at least 4 weeks, so his presence at practice is a good sign that he is on track to potentially meet or beat that expectation. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 11
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
Curtis Samuel (shin) limited for Washington on Wednesday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (shin) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 11's game against the Houston Texans. Samuel is dealing with a shin injury that he played through in Week 10's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. After opening the week with a limited practice, he should be on track to play against Houston on Sunday, barring a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Week 11 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Has Justin Fields Turned the Chicago Bears Into Fantasy Gold?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith (knee) logs another limited practice on Thursday
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. Smith's back-to-back limited sessions is a good sign towards his Week 11 status against an Indianapolis Colts' defense giving up 19.2 FanDuel points per game to wideouts. Smith's current projection includes 5.5 receptions for 67.2 yards...
Chicago's David Montgomery (personal) fully practices on Thursday
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (personal) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Montgomery followed a missed practice on Wednesday with a full practice to put him on track to play in Week 11's contest against the Atlanta Falcons. In an opportunity against a defense giving up 21.4 FanDuel points per game to running backs, numberFire's models project Montgomery to score 12.2 FanDuel points.
Jamaal Williams (illness) full participant in Lions' Thursday practice
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (illness) fully practiced on Thursday. After a DNP on Wednesday with an illness, Williams returned for a full session in their second practice. Expect the veteran to be active for Week 11's game against a New York Giants' defense allowing 18.2 FanDuel points per game to running backs.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Week 11 Sleepers
This week's sleeper show features just one quarterback streamer, a running back who needs to be rostered in way more leagues, a Kansas City wide receiver you're likely not expecting, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (toe) limited again on Thursday
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (toe) registered a limited practice on Thursday. Jefferson appears on track to play in Week 11's matchup against a Dallas Cowboys' defense ranked 20th in FanDuel points (27.9) allowed per game wide receivers after two limited practices. Jefferson's current projection includes 6.8 receptions for...
JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) sitting again Thursday for Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) is not practicing again on Thursday. Smith-Schuster is still in concussion protocol as the Chiefs prepare for Sunday night's Week 11 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mecole Hardman (abdomen) also remains idle Thursday, but Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) is returning to work after missing Wednesday's practice. Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson will have more opportunities available if Smith-Schuster doesn't clear protocol by Sunday night.
Ish Smith (calf) doubtful for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is not expected to play against New York on Wednesday. He last played on October 30th. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game...
Suns' Landry Shamet (concussion) out again on Friday
Phoenix Suns point guard Landry Shamet (concussion) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Shamet continues to deal with a concussion and will remain sidelined on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Shamet is averaging 7.0 points,...
Colt Kmet (thigh) limited during Bears' Thursday practice
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (thigh) was a limited participant on Thursday. Kmet's limited session is a positive development after Chicago's tight end was held out on Wednesday with a thigh injury. In a potential spot versus an Atlanta Falcons' defense allowing 10.7 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models currently project Kmet to score 5.1 FanDuel points.
Paolo Banchero (ankle) questionable for Magic on Wednesday
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Banchero continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.8 minutes against the Timberwolves. Banchero's Wednesday projection includes...
Nikola Jokic (health protocols) remains out for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (health protocols) will not play in Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Jokic will miss his second straight game for health protocol reasons. In a matchup against a Mavericks' team ranked first in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, DeAndre Jordan is expected to see more minutes at the five on Friday.
Dean Wade (knee) out for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Wade has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against the Bucks on Wednesday. His next chance to return will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Donovan Mitchell (ankle) will play against Milwaukee on Friday.
