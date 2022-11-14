LEWISBURG (WVDN) – High Rocks Educational Corporation and the Hub in Lewisburg will host an information session on the benefits of AmeriCorps and tools for high school seniors looking at colleges this fall. Help your senior create pathways to success and attend this free workshop at the Hub on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 5-7 p.m.

This coaching session features representatives of college-level financial aid, AmeriCorps, a college professor to discuss the importance of math curriculum and others to assist in transitioning from high school into a higher education program. This workshop is free thanks to the collaborative partnership between the AmeriCorps program and the West Virginia Jobs Network, all working under High Rocks, a youth empowerment program based in Pocahontas, Greenbrier, and Nicholas counties.

The mission of High Rocks Educational Corporation is to educate, empower, and inspire young people in West Virginia. High Rocks is a leader in transforming lives of young people and the impact they have on their communities.

To find out more about this opportunity and other ways that High Rocks Educational Corporation is working to empower young people, contact Jennifer Jones at 304-647-4994.

AmeriCorps, a federal agency, brings people together to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges, through national service and volunteering. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serve with organizations dedicated to the improvement of communities. AmeriCorps helps make service to other a cornerstone of our national culture. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

The post High Rocks to offer coaching for high school seniors transitioning to higher education appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .