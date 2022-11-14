Read full article on original website
CultureMap Austin
Big Bill's free show, plus more Austin music picks to wrap up November
Before we reach that week where only Thanksgiving is on the brain, take note of these great Austin music shows happening in the back half of November.Drakulas at Chess Club – Thursday, November 17Head to Chess Club this Thursday, November 17, for a show headlined by Drakulas, a garage punk band that features Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against. Gentlemen Rogues and Glass Shadows will serve as support. Tickets are $10.Thor & Friends at Kinda Tropical – Saturday, November 19If you like your shows to be early and free, then you...
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Trevor Noah returns to Austin on his 2023 'Off the Record' world tour
Trevor Noah is coming back to Austin on his new world tour in April 2023.Noah is once again touring the country for his new comedy tour, called "Off the Record," shorty after his departure from the Emmy Award-winning The Daily Show, which he has hosted on Comedy Central for the last seven years.The tour will start in the U.S. on January 20 in Atlanta before coming to Austin's Bass Concert Hall on April 20, 2023. He will visit 28 cities, including San Francisco, Boston, New Orleans, and Chicago. Noah will spend almost a month in South Africa, from August 31 to September 15, before returning to finish the U.S. tour. Austin is the only Texas stop on the tour. Tickets for the event at Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Dr. on the University of Texas at Austin campus, will go on sale on Friday, November 18, at 11 am on the Texas Performing Arts website.---Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Ease into the holiday spirit with the perfect amount of festive fun to enjoy in the days to come. Don’t miss your chance to see the iconic television program, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer off-screen and on the Bass Concert Hall stage, or make your shopping list and check it twice at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Live music, outdoor movies, and more are also on the agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Character ArtsTexas Performing...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Austin with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Austinites are the lucky ones on January 25, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour...
2 Austin restaurants land on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022, two from Austin and one from Houston. They are: Canje, Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (No. 4); Tatemó, chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (No. 19); and Birdie’s, Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (No. 25).Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the country. They found...
How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show
Kristen Gunn — one of the only two Creek Show designers not on a company team and, not coincidentally, one of the only two Creek Show designers who stayed up working all night — appears on a video call upside down against an ethereal white background. It looks like she’s calling from bed, but it’s reflective and glittering. Less glamorous than that, it’s a porta potty floor. Gunn and Laura Salmo, “mom friends,” teamed up to create the most subversive Creek Show installation of 2022 (and possibly its entire history), dropping $10,000 and purposefully marring the entrance to the path...
Groundbreaking, gay-canonized filmmaker John Waters knocks over the Christmas tree on Austin tour stop
Another year has gone by under the shrewd gaze of Gay Father Christmas Meltdown, legendary filmmaker John Waters. The iconoclastic, charismatic fast talker made a career out of celebrating extremes (in movies like the shocking Pink Flamingos, and the mostly mainstream Hairspray), ultimately developing the cinematic benchmarks of camp for many admirers, whether they realize it or not. Not for the first time by any stretch, Christmas is Waters’ muse in his annual standup performance, “A John Waters Christmas,” which he's bringing to Austin's Paramount Theatre on December 5.In the same way straight viewers love claiming Die Hard as a...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to Texas in 2023
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour to three major Texas cities in 2023. Sadly, Austin is not on the list, though we were graced with a gravity-defying performance at ACL Fest 2022, so we must count our blessings. Austinites can catch the tour at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio,...
Austin hospitality team takes over East Riverside space with massive nightclub
NoCo Hospitality (aka the team behind all the glorious irreverence of Higher Ground on Congress) is revitalizing another Austin building. Taking over the former home of LaBare male strip club, Superstition is slated to open later this year. The space at 110 E. Riverside Dr. has long stood empty, but the new tenants will turn the 12,000-square-foot building into an elite nightclub. A November announcement says the club will channel "1970s energy," combining world-class entertainment from DJs and live performances with elevated bottle service and exclusive VIP spaces. Once open, Superstition will become the largest dance club in Central Austin....
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to Austin at Distribution Hall on April 8, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
Legendary Texas barbecue family returns to their roots with new Lockhart location
One of Texas' multi-generational barbecue families is heading back to their roots, opening a new joint in Lockhart. Terry Black's Barbecue is now cooking at 900 N. Colorado St., in downtown Lockhart. From Terry, Patti, Christina, Mike, and Mark Black, the new outpost will bring brisket, beef ribs, and cold beer back to the family's hometown. “Lockhart was designated the barbecue capital of Texas by the Texas State legislature, so it’s been a dream to come back home and open a Terry Black’s barbecue location there," said Mike Black in a release. "We're excited to get back to where it...
CultureMap Austin
David Bowie career retrospective lands at Austin art gallery with rare prints
As Austinites explore hundreds of studios on the Austin Studio Tour, the Starman peers out from behind glass. Modern Rocks, a gallery featuring rock and roll photographs and very often organizing rare collections, opens a new David Bowie exhibition on Friday, November 11, as part of the tour. The collection will display prints from across Bowie’s career, known for its many pivots and distinct phases.The images in this collection are equally valuable to a music fan and a fashion devotee. Some of the prints in “David Bowie: Starman,” curated by gallery owner Steven Walker, are album covers, well-known but obtained...
8 things to know in Austin food right now: Hot bar hosts industry night pop-up
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsFamously, the restaurant industry is always battling to keep passion alive and restaurants funded, despite very tricky financial standards. Bar Peached, the cocktail-forward sister eatery to the Peached Tortilla, is hosting an industry night on its usual night off, Monday, November 14. Event curators were given free rein to make any weird drinks they’ve always loved, resulting in an eight-drink special menu featuring items like black pepper...
Austin's Blanton Museum of Art names new director of public programs ahead of major redesign
As the Blanton Museum of Art prepares to reveal its comprehensive redesign next spring, the museum at the University of Texas at Austin has announced a new director of public programs, Kenyon Adams. A Senior Fellow at the Hannah Arendt Center at Bard College and Resident Artist at Texas Performing Arts at The University of Texas at Austin, Adams moved to Austin from Brooklyn in 2021. Among numerous accolades, he previously served as strategic development advisor to Fusebox Festival and as founding director of the Arts Initiative at Grace Farms and the SANAA-designed River Building in New Canaan, Connecticut. There,...
New 80-story high-rise planned for downtown Austin would become Texas' tallest tower
A new tower planned for downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state, likely surpassing a different tower, Waterline, which is slated for completion in 2026.Local developer Wilson Capital has announced plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.Construction on the tower – which would include 450 apartments and rise 1,035 feet – is expected to begin next summer. The tower would be taller than the 1,022-foot height planned for the Waterline tower, currently under construction at...
Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Austin on new North American arena tour
Austin fans of alterna-emo-pop group Paramore and their radio-ready hooks can catch the trio next year during a just-announced stadium tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" will hit Austin's Moody Center on July 9, 2023, with Foals and The Linda Lindas as openers. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 am Friday, November 11 at MoodyCenterATX.com. To protect tickets from mass-purchasing scalpers, the tour is partnering with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform on two presales; those interested can register for both presales here now through...
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
CultureMap Austin
7 Austin exhibits and one big studio tour to tantalize the creative senses this month
It’s November and therefore time for the Austin Studio Tour. Now with over 520 participants citywide over three weekends, the Tour champions the wildly diverse artistic talent residing here in Austin. As if that weren’t enough, there are other exhibits worth trumpeting, such as Slugfest Printmakers with their take on “Obscure Holidays” at Link & Pin; Tammie Rubin’s work at grayDuck that extracts images, symbols, and maps, to create visual codes of Black American citizenry; or Gary Webernick’s use of light, sound, and motion combined with photographs and found objects to construct a multi-media environment at Lydia Street. Get engaged...
Austin shines as 'supernova' real estate market, plus more popular stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Austin shines as a 'supernova' real estate market in this 2023 forecast. The Austin market may be changing, but it is still one of the hottest in the U.S. 2. Austin Powwow and heritage festival approaches 30 years of dancing, food, and crafts. The 12-hour festival takes place on Saturday, November 12, and is one of the largest of its kind in the country.3. H-E-B reveals renovated store in Austin suburb with new, upgraded departments. H-E-B revealed all-new and upgraded departments at the recently renovated Round Rock location. 4. All Austinites are BookPeople at the indie book store's 52nd anniversary party. The 52-year-old independent bookseller is the largest in Texas.5. Armadillo Christmas Bazaar gathers miraculous music lineup and 200 artisans.The fun-filled holiday tradition is back again December 17-23.
