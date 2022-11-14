Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California

Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to POST Houston on April 15, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO