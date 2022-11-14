Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California

Read full article on original website
Houston's corn-obsessed Mexican eatery lands on Esquire's prestigious best new restaurants list
Esquire magazine has named three Texas restaurants to its list of The Best New Restaurants in America 2022. They are:Canje: Austin chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph’s acclaimed Caribbean restaurant (fourth)Tatemó: chef Emmanuel Chavez’s corn-obsessed tortilleria and Mexican restaurant in Houston (19th)Birdie’s: Austin’s natural wine bar and cafe from husband-and-wife duo Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel (25th)Four writers — Omar Mamoon, Joshua David Stein, former Esquire food and drink editor Jeff Gordinier, and culture and lifestyle director Kevin Sintumuang — created the list by traveling the county. They found themselves drawn to restaurants that told a chef’s personal story.“We’re always hooked when there...
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend
This weekend, locals can wild at the zoo in adults-only night of lights, wine, music, and more. A hilarious comedy fest comes to town, as does a delish French food fest. Downtown gets totally lit for the holidays, soccer fans can pack downtown for World Cup action, and hot cars go fast and furious at a luxe and exotic car show. Stay warm; here are your best bets for the weekend.Thursday, November 17Houston Zoo presents Sip & SparkleThe Houston Zoo is going wild about wine and giving the 21-and-up crowd a chance to see the holiday spectacular in a different...
Downtown Houston lights up the holidays with 8 winter wonderlands, ice skating, markets, and more
Every great city boasts a great downtown holiday celebration — take Christmas in New York City, for example. The Bayou City is no different, as it toasts the 2022 yuletide season with a downtown, stroll-worthy event.Aptly titled City Lights Downtown Holiday Magic, the holiday fun offers up eight unique, themed villages/venues located across downtown. Visitors can enjoy holiday markets, winter lights, a hot chocolate bar, roaming carolers, movie nights, sweet treats, and more. Things kick off at 5:30 pm on Friday, November 18 with an official, ceremonial lighting at Avenida Houston's plaza. These experiences are mostly free, open to the...
Hot Heights restaurant and sister steakhouse make major staff moves to elevate experience
A pair of popular Heights restaurants have made some key personnel changes following the departure of one of its founders. The new additions at wine-fueled restaurant Savoir and Patton’s, its companion steakhouse, pave the way for more new concepts from the restaurant’s ownership group. Savoir owners Haig and Hien Papaian have promoted Eric Johnson, the restaurant’s long time executive chef, to the role of culinary director for both restaurants. His wife, sommelier Lexey Davis Johnson, has been hired as the company’s director of operations. Toby Schwebel has been promoted to general manager for both concepts. Opened in 2019, Savoir serves an eclectic,...
Pink gets the party started with Summer Carnival tour headed to Houston
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival tour 2023 to Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, September 27.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in Arlington, Pink will also play in San Antonio on September 25 and Arlington on Friday, September 29.. All Texas dates — at which she'll be joined by Brandi Carlile, Grouplove, and KidCutUp — are post-summer, but who's counting?This will be...
Innovative national auto dealership drives into Houston area with massive inventory and online shopping
Houstonians in search of new wheels will soon have a new option, thanks to a national chain steering into town.Florida-based CarSquad will open its first Houston outpost near Katy at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99, the company announced. The 15-acre site is slated to open in early 2023.CarSquad’s Katy location will feature a large sales floor, detailing floor, and test drive area (occupying more than 21,000 square feet) and an inventory lot that can accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles, which makes it one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area.How does CarSquad work? Interested...
Meet the furry face who's the new mascot for the University of Houston — and his equally adorable brother
In August, the University of Houston’s beloved live mascot and school symbol Shasta VI passed away, ending an era for the Coogs and the Houston Zoo.But now, in a true reminder of nature's circle of life, two cougar cubs have relocated to the Bayou City to carry on the longstanding, cherished UH/Houston Zoo tradition. The Houston Zoo has rescued and relocated two male — and impossibly cute — cubs, according to joint announcements. The orphaned duo was discovered by a rancher on his property. The rancher contacted Washington State Fish & Wildlife Services, which determined the cubs — estimated at...
Houston's newest sushi restaurant-cocktail bar opens with black-rice rolls and more
The owners of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations are ready to introduce Houston to their next project. Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar opens for lunch and dinner this Thursday, November 17.Located directly across Mid Lane from Bosscat in the 200 Park Place building (4200 Westheimer Rd.), Ten Sushi serves as pan-Asian menu of sushi alongside Japanese, Chinese, and Thai-inspired dishes. Co-owner John Reed tells CultureMap that opening Ten will create a symbiotic relationship with Bosscat, the whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple since it opened in 2017.“The more I got into the River Oaks/Highland Village area, I realized...
Underbelly Hospitality plans Spring Branch outposts of Texas comfort food and burger restaurants
A burger joint and a Texas comfort food restaurant are heading to Spring Branch. Underbelly Burger and Wild Oats will open their second locations at 1222 Witte Rd. next year.Located in a former warehouse at the corner of Witte Road and Westview Road, real estate developer MLB Capital Partners is transforming the property into a dining and entertainment destination. The two restaurants, which are part of Underbelly Hospitality, will be joined by The Decoy, a patio bar with sand volleyball courts from the owners of Wakefield Crowbar. MLB Capital Partners principal Todd Mason is also the owner of Underbelly Hospitality.“We...
Let your favorite Houston restaurants handle Thanksgiving dinner this year
If you want to focus more on friends and family, and less on cooking, this Thanksgiving, some of your favorite Houston restaurants are standing by to help.Whether you're looking to pick up a full meal to-go or want to dine in, these eateries have got you covered.B&B Butchers & RestaurantOpen on Thanksgiving Day: 10 am-9 pmPrix-fixe menu: $90 for adults, $35 for kids ages 11 and underIncludes: An amuse bouche, three courses (appetizer, main course, and dessert) and family-style side dishes. Grab complimentary hot apple cider and pumpkin cookies to enjoy on the way in or out.Also available: Ordering from...
Pour more than 200 varieties of whiskey for an unforgettable holiday gift
Give the gift of whiskey this holiday season with tickets to Whiskey Riot, coming to POST Houston on April 15, 2023.From whiskey connoisseurs to the "whiskey curious," everyone is invited to this massive tasting event, which boasts more than 200 varieties of whiskey for attendees to try.All types of whiskey will be available, with representation from the large historic bourbon houses of Kentucky — like Four Roses and Heaven Hill — to local Texas distillers with products made right here in the Lone Star State.The event runs 4-7 pm that Saturday, with VIP ticket-holders gaining early admission for an extra hour of sampling.General admission tickets are $90 and VIP are $160, but early birds can score $85 general admission if purchased before December 31.Grab your tickets here, and delight the whiskey lover in your life this holiday season with a once in a lifetime experience.
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Houston with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Lucky Houstonians will get that chance on January 27, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to town. This “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour will also stop in...
Houston Astros invite fans to annual gala at Minute Maid Park starring Boyz II Men
The World Series is over, but thankfully for Houston Astros fans, the celebration continues.Fresh off the massive, 2 million-attended downtown championship parade and a slew of hotly attended players appearances, the Astros invite fans to the team's annual Diamond Dreams Gala on Friday, November 18. Now in its seventh year, the Texas-sized soiree is held on the field at Minute Maid Park.As always, the event promises top-tier entertainment and this year is no exception: '90s power troupe Boyz II Men will bring the jams to the Juice Box in a night that promises to be equal parts heartwarming and raucous....
2 Houston universities lead nation for elite entrepreneurship programs in new Princeton Review ranking
Houston entrepreneurs, take note. Rice University and the University of Houston again are at the top of their class among the country’s best entrepreneurship programs.Rice’s Jones Graduate School of Business appears at No. 1 on a new list from The Princeton Review of the best graduate programs for entrepreneurs. Rice also lands at No. 5 in Poets and Quants’ new ranking of the best online MBA programs, up from seventh place last year.Meanwhile, UH’s C.T. Bauer College of Business shows up at No. 1 in The Princeton Review’s ranking of the best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurs.For both Rice and UH,...
3 easy steps for becoming a Houston SPCA foster
Remember at the start of the pandemic when people began brightening up their homebound lives by adopting cats and dogs in droves?The Houston SPCA's Foster Family program was created after so many animal lovers stepped up to help save lives, and now you can continue that legacy by signing up for your own foster.Joining Foster Family takes just three simple steps:Complete the online registration at HoustonSPCA.orgWatch the training video and pass a short quizMake an appointment to pick up supplies and bring your foster homeWhat makes Foster Family different? The Houston SPCA provides all needed supplies, including Hill’s Science Diet...
Global favorite dim sum restaurant opens in Katy with freshly made dumplings and signature BBQ buns
One of the world’s most acclaimed dim sum restaurants has opened in Katy. Tim Ho Wan is now serving bbq pork buns, shu mai, and more. Known for its freshly prepared dim sum specialties, Tim Ho Wan’s reputation stems from a Hong Kong location that held a Michelin star from 2010 through 2021, making it one of the least expensive restaurants in the world to be recognized by the famous dining guide. Currently, the Hong Kong restaurant has Bib Gourmand status, which indicates that it serves quality food at affordable prices. Locally, diners can expect to pay between $6 and...
Luxe, new-build River Oaks home hits market for $12.5 million
If River Oaks is one of Houston's most exclusive enclaves, Del Monte Drive is one of River Oaks' most exclusive streets. Now, there's a new kid on that exclusive block. Meet 3315 Del Monte Dr., a brand-new, 12,000-plus-square-foot estate sitting on half an acre in that most mythic of Bayou City neighborhoods. It's listed at $12.5 million, represented by David Gross of Douglas Elliman.Built by Layne Kelly and JD Bartell Designs, the custom creation features five bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half baths. Large living spaces throughout the home make it perfect for entertaining. The temperature-controlled wine room is...
11 eye-catching November openings no Houston art fan should miss
If you’re wondering what to do with all those visiting friends and family for the holidays once the last pie has been eaten, you can be thankful for a cornucopia of art on view this month. From golden treasures to immersive and kid-friendly art in the park, from modernist masters to underground contemporary light art, Houston has visual (and sound) art treat for every family member this month. "A Blissful Abyss” at Sawyer Yards (now through January 15, 2023)In this Winter edition of the tenant exhibition at Sabine Street Studios, the artists respond to the poetic context of "Emptiness is...
Montrose's legendary 'living room' stands up for comedy with rebooted upstairs room
The bar known as the “living room of Montrose” has embraced its role as a destination for standup comedy. Once a home for live music by local, regional, and national acts, the upstairs performance space at Rudyards is now known as The Riot Comedy Club at Rudyards. Beginning in 2020, Rudyards expanded from its weekly Monday night open mics nights to hosting 10 comedy shows every Thursday through Sunday nights. In 2022, The Riot is on track to host 500 comedic performances. Downstairs still remains a neighborhood pub with craft beer and an eclectic food menu of pizza, sandwiches, and...
