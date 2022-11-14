ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Commanders: Live stream, time, TV, odds, how to watch Monday Night Football game

By Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles host the Washington Commanders Monday in a primetime NFC East matchup.

The Eagles took home the 24-8 win the first time the teams met up in Week 3. Jalen Hurts went 22-for-35 for 340 yards and three touchdowns, while Carson Wentz was 25-for-43 for 211 yards and no TDs or interceptions. Antonio Gibson had the Commanders' lone offensive score with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Since then, Washington's now-starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned after being shot and missing the first four weeks of the season. The team also handed the reins to quarterback Taylor Heinicke when Wentz broke his finger in Week 6.

Last week, the Eagles defeated the Houston Texans 29-17 for their first 8-0 start in franchise history and now have the addition of Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XViEe_0jAaL27w00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) changes the play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's everything you need to know for Monday's game:

What time does Eagles vs. Commanders start?

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Monday from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

What TV channel is Eagles vs. Commanders on?

The game will air on ESPN with Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter) on the call.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gLT9f_0jAaL27w00
The Washington Commanders' Antonio Gibson catches a touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 23. Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports

How can I watch Eagles vs. Commanders online via live stream?

The game will be streamed on ESPN3 and FuboTV .

What are the odds for Eagles vs. Commanders?

Philadelphia is favored by 11 points with the over/under at 44, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

