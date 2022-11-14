Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile to host Lighting of the Christmas Tree Friday, Nov. 18
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile and Mayor Sandy Stimpson are inviting all Mobilians to the annual Lighting of the Christmas Tree on Friday, November 18, in Mardi Gras Park. Over the years, the Lighting of the Christmas Tree has become a launch point for the Holiday...
WPMI
TOYS FOR TOTS taking donations of new unwrapped toys
The mission of the Toys for Tots program "is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community of Mobile, AL." Donation events:. Piggly Wiggly Toy Drive. Location: 4720 Moffett Road. Date: 3 December...
Winter at The Wharf: Holiday season events
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The opening of the ice rink at The Wharf on Nov. 12 kicked off a holiday season at the Orange Beach destination full of holiday shopping, family fun and events. Ice Rink: featuring real ice, the ice rink at The Wharf is open through Jan. 16. Times vary by date, […]
Christmas events in Mobile County: List
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – events! Many events are happening this holiday season. WKRG has compiled a list of events that will be taking place all across Mobile County. EVENT LOCATION DATE TIME City of Saraland Christmas Parade Highway 43 Dec. 10 12 p.m. City of […]
WPMI
Daphne using $4M in GOMESA funds for Bayfront Park expansion
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — Plans are in the works for a new multi-million recreational facility on the Eastern Shore. With scenic views of Mobile Bay, and nearby walking trails, Bayfront Park remains a popular spot for residents and visitors. The city of Daphne has now approved the purchase of the...
WPMI
Got Talent? Auditions for Mobile's inaugural Christmas Pageant
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you have a talent or skill that you're looking to show off, the Mobile Parks and Recreation Department has an excellent opportunity for you next month. In December, MPRD will be hosting an Inaugural Christmas Pageant that will feature a variety of talents from Mobilians across the community, whether it's singing, dancing, poetry, magic or anything else. If you do it well, we want to get you involved.
WPMI
Toy drives see big increases in demand this Christmas
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two big toy drives in our area are reporting record needs. There's some concern the current economy that's driving the increased need could also cause fewer people to donate, leaving some kids without a Christmas present. "Our numbers have surpassed the numbers we've ever had...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile and Baldwin counties brace themselves for freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s freezing outside- literally. Mobile and Baldwin Counties have been issued the first freeze warning of the season beginning Thursday at 12 a.m. and ending Friday around 8 a.m. It’s that time of year again as FOX10 News reminds you to protect your ‘P’s’- your...
atmorenews.com
Local Operation Christmas Child effort enters 9th year
This week (November 14-21) is National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse that seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world. Atmore’s involvement in the project — which actually covers collections from four counties, Escambia,...
The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
WPMI
Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Seven local veterans were honored Wednesday night by women from the Quilts of Valor Baldwin County. The veterans were presented with quilts recognizing their service. Cathy Wilson with Quilts of Valor Baldwin County told NBC 15 “It’s an honor. It’s a priviledge. They gave a...
When students leave, return for Thanksgiving, holiday break
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students along the Gulf Coast are wrapping up their first semester of the 2022-23 school year and have a couple of breaks to look forward to as the holiday season begins. WKRG took a look at what days students will have away from the classroom for Thanksgiving break and holiday break. […]
Local shelter participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ initiative
Several shelters in Alabama are helping animals find fur-ever homes this holiday season as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters" initiative.
WPMI
Local disabled veteran's car booted on Veterans Day in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A receipt provided to NBC 15 News by James Hill shows on Veterans Day the Hill's paid $7.25 to park between 12:38 and 2:38 in the afternoon a lot on Joachim Street. The fine for $112 from Admiral Enforcement shows an attendant noted a violation and booted the car both at 1:11.
There’s nothing ‘soft’ about these downtown Mobile restaurant openings
Did someone say it was soft opening season for new restaurants in downtown Mobile?. Lately it has seemed that way, with several new developments generating unusual buzz as they set the stage and ease into operation. Here are four that seem to be generating the strongest Pavlovian response among downtown’s foodies:
mobilebaymag.com
“911 Dauphin Street”
For most of her life, Rhoda Melendez had no idea that her great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Crosley, grew up in an orphanage. “There was a stigma at that time,” Melendez explains. But as her mother, Annie Catrett Williamson, advanced in her years, she felt that it was important for Melendez to know more about her great-grandmother’s past. Williamson shared what little information she knew: that Crosley was raised in the Protestant Orphans’ Asylum located at 911 Dauphin Street in Mobile. Although Williamson had lived with her grandmother her entire life, she never spoke of her childhood. Melendez was intrigued.
Eat for free, only pay if you can at Brewton restaurant
BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Lisa McMillan treats everyone like family. Her restaurant, Drexell & Honeybees, offers great down-home cookin’. BBQ ribs, meatloaf, squash casserole, corn and other tasty stuff is always cooking in the kitchen. The one thing you won’t find is a cash register or a credit card machine, though. “Anyone can come in […]
thepulsepensacola.com
Students to Harvest, Pack Locally Grown Produce Ahead of Distribution to Escambia, Santa Rosa County Families
WHAT: The annual Farm to City Food Distribution provides Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. On the day prior to distribution, high school student volunteers will help harvest and pack collards, cabbage and sweet potatoes grown at the University of Florida’s West Florida Research and Education Center (WFREC) campus in Jay.
WPMI
Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett visits Daphne Elementary School
Daphne, AL — Meteorologist Ryan Stinnett spent the morning with the 3rd grade at Daphne Elementary School in Baldwin County, Alabama. The students have been studying weather and were armed with many great questions. When it comes to the weather, these kids know their stuff, as do the teachers and staff. They all can find many more weather facts, here on the NBC 15 website.
WPMI
Local pastor calls Alabama Village 'the land of the forgotten people'
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Village community in Prichard is at risk for having their water shut off due to leaks in the infrastructure. Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board says those leaks have cost them $1.5 million dollars so far. I spoke with a faith leader in the Alabama Village community today about this issue and he's pleading for help. He calls it the land of the forgotten people. He says they can't survive without water.
