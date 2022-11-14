ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
KIMA TV

Employee shot after interrupting burglary in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — An employee responding to the business' alarm was shot by burglars early Thursday in Tacoma. The shooting occurred at 2:59 a.m. on the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way, according to the Tacoma Police Department. Surveillance video of the burglary shows an armed robber shooting an employee after responding to the business alarm.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Tacoma restaurant employee shot after smash-and-grab burglary

TACOMA, Wash — An employee at a Mexican restaurant in Tacoma was shot during a smash-and-grab robbery early Thursday morning, according to police. The Tacoma Police Department said in a tweet that a 3 a.m. alarm went off at a restaurant along the 6400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police said the alarm company contacted the business and the employee went to the restaurant to investigate. When the employee arrived at the restaurant, they found the suspect used a vehicle to drive through the business doors.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Protestors Voice Opposition Over Proposed Airport Site

People who oppose a new airport in Pierce County rallied in McKenna on Saturday, Nov. 12 to display signs in opposition of the measure. There are two locations in Pierce County and one in Thurston County that were recently recommended by the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission as being feasible “greenfields” for a new commercial airport, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Thousands lose power as 49-mph winds strike Puget Sound

Wind gusts of nearly 50 miles an hour likely contributed to power outages across the Puget Sound region on Thursday. More than 15,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without electricity at one point — most located in south King County between Covington and Enumclaw. “We’ve had some spots in...
ENUMCLAW, WA
Crosscut

Honoring the deaths of 289 homeless King County residents

Church bells pealed as parishioners read the names of the 289 deceased. It was an unseasonably dry but frigid night, and the roughly 100 attendees huddled in thick coats in the courtyard outside St. James Cathedral on the border of downtown Seattle and First Hill. Each person on that list...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Person found dead in trailer after Auburn fire

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a trailer after a large fire in Auburn early Thursday morning. According to King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Sgt. Corbett Ford, firefighters responded to a fire on the 30800 block of Military Road South around 1:30 a.m. Ford said the trailer was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Property owners accused of ‘price-fixing’ rent in Seattle

A well-known website for property managers, as well as some of the largest rental property owners in the nation, have been named in a class-action lawsuit for ‘price-fixing.’. The suit, filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges they are guilty of price-fixing...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

2 arrested following pursuit from Federal Way to Seattle

Two people were arrested following a police chase that ended in Seattle’s North Beacon Hill neighborhood Tuesday evening. The police pursuit started in Federal Way after people in a white Kia Optima reportedly pointed a gun at someone. The vehicle crashed on 17th Avenue South near South Winthrop Street in North Beacon Hill, and multiple people in the Optima ran from the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Gun used to kill Ingraham High School student was reported as 'lost' from Seattle suburb

SEATTLE — The gun used to kill an Ingraham High School student was reported as "lost" less than two weeks before the shooting, according to a police report. The report said the gun’s owner alerted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in late October that the gun had been lost. The Glock 32 was entered into a national crime database on Oct. 28, according to the report.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Redmond Police make arrest in 11-year cold case of missing woman

REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond Police arrested a suspect in the disappearance of a woman in 2011. On Wednesday, authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby and charged him with second-degree murder of Lorill Sinclaire, who went missing on Nov. 8, 2011. Sinclaire was last seen that day near Factoria Mall in...
REDMOND, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle mayor proposes changes to increase affordable housing

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell recently proposed new affordable housing legislation with the goal of quickly developing more apartment buildings to address the city’s housing crisis. “Seattle’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis demands bold action and creative solutions to more urgently create affordable housing,” Harrell said. “This legislation will reduce...
SEATTLE, WA

