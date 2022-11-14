ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

guest
3d ago

This is what happens when incompetent rich narcissistic men own multiple huge corporations and don’t delegate responsibilities to others because they don’t trust anyone

Grandpa Brian
2d ago

Amazing how many brainless people who take their propaganda marching orders from the corporate media are making such immature comments

HaPpYCaMpER
1d ago

Maybe should’ve learned the ropes before he cut. Maybe downing Twitter was the idea to begin with. Chief Twit should’ve stayed in his lane.

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.

Community Policy