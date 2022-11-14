Photographer Joshua Gunter’s favorite pictures from Cleveland Browns’ loss to Miami Dolphins

Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson pays $5.4 million for Hunting Valley mansion
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Well, it’s official. Deshaun Watson is here to stay. The newly minted and controversial Cleveland Browns quarterback, who received a record-five-year deal from the Browns worth $230 million fully guaranteed earlier this year, has purchased a Hunting Valley mansion, cementing his place in Cleveland for the near future.
Deshaun Watson returns to practice; Myles Garrett believes Browns can rattle Josh Allen: Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson returns to the Browns practice field Wednesday, and to a team that still has a pulse as it heads to Buffalo Sunday to face the 6-3 Bills. Coach Kevin Stefanski stressed Monday that even with Watson back, the priority for the 3-6 Browns this week is to get Jacoby Brissett ready to face the Bills in an almost must-win situation.
Game on! Browns will play Bills, just not in Buffalo
The NFL has moved the Cleveland Browns game at Buffalo to Detroit.
NFL in contact with Browns and Bills, monitoring snowstorm in Buffalo in case game must be moved
BEREA, Ohio -- As the old saying goes, everybody always complains about the weather, but nobody actually does anything about it. But in the case of the Browns vs. Bills game Sunday in Buffalo, the NFL might actually do something about it. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told cleveland.com in an...
How much blame does Andrew Berry share in Browns’ struggles? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A day after the Browns fell in embarrassing fashion to the Dolphins, we turned to our Football Insider subscribers for questions about all things Browns in our Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe discuss questions from our subscribers about Andrew...
How much snow is due in Buffalo by the Browns, Bills game? Latest forecast
ORCHARD PARK, New York - While parts of Greater Cleveland were greeted by an inch or two of snow Thursday morning, that’s nothing compared to what the Cleveland Browns may encounter Sunday in Buffalo, where the snow could be measured in feet. Predictions for Orchard Park, the suburb where...
Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit because of lake-effect snow forecast
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL has relocated the Bills home game Sunday to Detroit because of the lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit the Western New York region, News 4 has confirmed. The Bills will face the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at Detroit’s Ford Field, with television coverage remaining on CBS. The NFL […]
Browns vs. Bills at Ford Field in Detroit: How to get tickets to Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The NFL announced on Thursday they are moving Sunday’s matchup between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit. A snowstorm is expected to slam the Buffalo area this weekend, making travel potentially dangerous. Kickoff will remain at 1 p.m. with the game broadcast on CBS.
NFL quarterback power rankings after Week 10: Why Sunday’s trip to Pittsburgh is Joe Burrow’s biggest game of the season
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are only a game back of the Ravens for first place in the AFC North as they return from their bye week. But there’s one problem that is following the Bengals into the final eight games of the season. They’re winless in the AFC...
Deshaun Watson ‘impressive’ in opportunity period; David Njoku returns to practice
BEREA, Ohio — If offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt didn’t know that Deshaun Watson hadn’t practiced with the team since training camp, he never would’ve guess it from Watson’s first practice back on Wednesday. Van Pelt raved about how Watson looked, especially in the extra...
Browns vs. Bills moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. because of snowstorm in Buffalo
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns left guard Joel Bitonio won’t get to make a snow angel in Buffalo on Sunday like he wanted to. The Browns game vs. the Bills has been moved out of Buffalo to Detroit’s Ford Field Sunday at 1 p.m. because of the coming blizzard in Western New York, the NFL announced Thursday.
On the Browns-Bills game being moved to Detroit and the possible advantages for each team: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The snow won. The Browns game vs. the Bills has been moved from Buffalo to a neutral site, Detroit’s Ford Field, on Sunday at 1 p.m. because of the incoming blizzard in Western New York, the NFL announced Thursday. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan....
Bengals’ offense acknowledges growth from season-opening loss to Pittsburgh ahead of Week 11 rematch
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ 0-2 start already seems like a distant memory. Despite entering this season with high aspirations coming off a run to the Super Bowl, there were head-scratching moments in Cincinnati’s first two games of 2022. Against Pittsburgh, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked seven times. He also turned the ball over a career-high five times, even throwing a pick-6 to Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a 23-20 overtime loss.
What another lost season would mean for the Cleveland Browns
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are about to get to “hard questions” season. They aren’t dead yet, but they’re on life support as they head to Buffalo this weekend to play the Bills, and two losses in a row by Buffalo shouldn’t fool you about how good the Bills really are.
Zac Taylor on injuries, Joe Burrow’s progression and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed a myriad of topics Wednesday at his weekly press conference, including the team’s injury report, Joe Burrow’s progression from Week 1 to now and more. Here’s a transcript:. Injury updates?. “Really nothing new from Monday’s press conference. We’ll...
NFL fans bummed after Browns-Bills game moved due to snow storm
The first signs of winter have been showing up for much of North America in recent days, and at least a couple NFL teams are already feeling the effects.
Cleveland Guardians’ Terry Francona named AL Manager of the Year for the 3rd time
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In an unexpected season for the Cleveland Guardians, Terry Francona might have been the only thing that was expected. That is to say, Francona is a proven commodity. A winner no matter what kind of roster he is charged with. With that in mind, it is not...
‘I think Cleveland threw everything at him’: Cavs contain Giannis, not the Bucks: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Returning from a one-game hiatus, Donovan Mitchell came out on a mission in Cleveland’s contest against Milwaukee on Wednesday night. But after he scored 16 points in the first quarter, the shorthanded Bucks took it upon themselves to slow down the eager Cavalier, helping them to pull away for the 113-98 victory.
