Lenape Valley Foundation’s Community Care Celebration raises over $30,000
Lenape Valley Foundation, a nonprofit provider of behavioral health services, recently held its Community Care Celebration at Hotel du Village in New Hope. The event raised over $30,000 and recognized several individuals and organizations for their community advocacy. Honorees included:. – Alan Hartl, former LVF CEO, recipient of the Ed...
Local family collects donations for NOVA in honor of daughter’s first birthday
NOVA was recently the recipient of donations of beverages, snacks and craft supplies in honor of the first birthday of Harley Jo Kaiser, of Hatboro. Harley’s family decided to collect and donate the items to help raise awareness about the organization and to give back to the community. Harley...
Donation to Bristol Township families
The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund recently donated $3,000 to Bristol Township School District families who are experiencing hardships and are in dire need of physiological needs, such as food, shelter and clothing. Additionally, the money has been used for other emergencies, such as medical assistance and auto maintenance.
United Way, Vita partner to provide ESL classes
United Way of Bucks County, in partnership with Vita Education Services, is offering two English as a Second Language courses to Ukrainian refugees who have recently resettled in Bucks County. The ESL classes, one for beginners and one for those with some proficiency in English, will provide basic language skills...
