ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Comments / 0

Related
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Donation to Bristol Township families

The Gene and Marlene Epstein Humanitarian Fund recently donated $3,000 to Bristol Township School District families who are experiencing hardships and are in dire need of physiological needs, such as food, shelter and clothing. Additionally, the money has been used for other emergencies, such as medical assistance and auto maintenance.
BRISTOL, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne - Levittown Times

Langhorne, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Langhorne - Levittown, PA.

 https://lowerbuckstimes.com/c/langhorne-news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy