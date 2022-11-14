Read full article on original website
Solon council considers deferring improvements at Community Park until 2024
SOLON, Ohio -- The city has revised its 2023 capital improvements plan by reducing its investment in Solon Community Park from $3.6 million to $500,000 for next year. At the second budget hearing for City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday (Nov. 15), Finance Director Matt Rubino told the committee that the city has decided to use a “design-build approach” to construction at the park next year.
Lake-effect snow starting to pick up as morning commute begins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much of the snow-belt east of Cleveland didn’t get too much snow overnight. That doesn’t mean it’s not still coming. So far, Northern Ashtabula County and northeast Lake County were taking the brunt of the lake-effect, with nearly a foot of snow reportedly on the ground in those areas early this morning.
Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
Thousands without power after lake effect snow
As predicted, the FOX 8 Weather Team is tracking lake-effect snow that is impacting roadways in Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga County.
ODOT is searching for snowplow drivers for busy winter season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the first snow storm hit Wednesday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation is still hiring for the busy winter season in Northeast Ohio. Amanda McFarland, a spokeswoman for the agency, said despite being short-staffed last year, crews typically had primary routes and main roads cleared within two hours.
Snow emergency called in Ashtabula County as the winter’s first storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Heavy lake-effect snow slammed Ashtabula County overnight, and the first storm of the season could hit Greater Cleveland during the morning commute. Accumulations of 6 to 10 inches have already hit Ashtabula County, with 4 to 8 inches possible for Lake and Geauga counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
First roundabout in Ottawa County opens on State Route 163
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The first roundabout in Ottawa County opened to traffic on Tuesday. Ohio Department of Transportation officials and local leaders say it is a long overdue improvement. "I think it's going from one of the most dangerous intersections in the county to probably one of the...
Crash during winter storm closes part of I-90 in Ashtabula County
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A traffic accident has closed all lanes of Interstate 90 between Ohio 7 and 11 in Ashtabula County because of the winter storm in the area. The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising motorists to avoid the area. “Big traffic issues in extreme Northeast Ohio where...
cleveland19.com
NWS: Over 17 inches of snow in 12-hour span recorded in part of Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ashtabula County took the title for most snow during the lake effect snow event that spanned from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. As of 7:30 a.m., the highest snow total was recorded in Monroe Center, which is located in Ashtabula County, with 17.2 inches in a 12-hour timespan.
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Cuyahoga council helping bail out inmates stuck in jail on low bonds they can’t pay
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is using some of its one-time federal funding to help bail poor residents accused of low-level crimes out of jail, when the only thing keeping them locked up is a cash bond. Council members joined together this week to pledge $225,000 in American...
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Brunswick school board to decide fate of proposed building project
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- The Brunswick City School District still has a couple more bites at the apple following the Nov. 8 defeat of Issue 3, a 3.9-mill, 37-year bond issue for construction of a new Brunswick High School building and other capital improvements throughout the district. The bond issue was...
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
