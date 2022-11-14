ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Solon council considers deferring improvements at Community Park until 2024

SOLON, Ohio -- The city has revised its 2023 capital improvements plan by reducing its investment in Solon Community Park from $3.6 million to $500,000 for next year. At the second budget hearing for City Council’s Finance Committee Tuesday (Nov. 15), Finance Director Matt Rubino told the committee that the city has decided to use a “design-build approach” to construction at the park next year.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city

PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma

PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

How much snow did your town get? Check latest snowfall totals in parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Northeast Ohio was hit by its first winter snowstorm Thursday morning, with some areas seeing more than a foot of snow within 12 hours. By 8 a.m., heavy lake-effect squalls slammed Ashtabula County overnight, as some areas got more than 14 inches of snow. Some parts of Lake and Geauga counties expected as much as 4 to 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in Northeast Ohio are canceling classes for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, as lake-effect snow grows more intense. Snow bands were beginning to shift south and west after 5 a.m., and the National Weather Service warns that up to 2 inches of snow could quickly accumulate. About 4-6 inches of snow is possible in Lake and Geauga counties, while parts of Ashtabula County already had nearly a foot of snow this morning.
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland, OH
