Grand Junction, CO

This Colorado city ranks as 1 of worst in US for potholes

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A new study by QuoteWizard revealed that Colorado ranks as the 18th worst state in the United States for potholes.

QuoteWizard analysts used Google search data for pothole-related complaints and repairs for each state over the last year to come up with the ranking.

See full list of rankings here

Michigan ranked worst for potholes while Wyoming ranked best, according to the data.

Worst city of potholes

The research by QuoteWizard also showed that Grand Junction is one of the worst cities in the country for pothole problems. Grand Junction ranks as the sixth worst city overall, according to the data.

Here is a look at the top 10 worst cities:

  1. Nashville, Tennessee
  2. Spokane, Washington
  3. Yakima, Washington
  4. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  5. Seattle, Washington
  6. Grand Junction, Colorado
  7. New York, New York
  8. Kansas City, Missouri
  9. Los Angeles, California
  10. Burlington, Vermont
Report a pothole in Grand Junction

According to AAA, the average vehicle repair cost for pothole damage is $306 but can exceed $1,000.

Here’s how to report a pothole to get them fixed in Colorado

How to protect your car

AAA said there are a few things you can do to help protect your car and wallet from pothole damage:

  • Make a habit of checking your tires for proper inflation.
  • When behind the wheel, eliminate distractions and look ahead for roadway hazards.
  • Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and be wary of puddles that may conceal potholes.
  • Check your surroundings for collision threats before attempting to dodge a pothole. If you cannot avoid one, slow down, but release the brakes and straighten the steering wheel just before impact to help minimize any damage.

If you see a pothole while you’re in the City of Denver or Denver County, you can call 311 to report it or you can submit a problem ticket online . If you are in other towns or cities across the state, here are some resources for reporting potholes .

