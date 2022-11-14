ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Lions Week 11 Power Rankings: Belief Is a Powerful Drug

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for their second consecutive victory. "The Lions are now winners of two straight. Sticking it to the Giants, who are winning games in similarly gritty fashion, would bring Dan Campbell’s team full circle, from forgettable Hard Knocks sideshow to missile looking to upend everyone’s dream season."
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Jimmy Johnson Discusses Exclusion From Cowboys Ring of Honor

View the original article to see embedded media. It’s been several years of the same thing for Jimmy Johnson. The former Cowboys coach has been told on several occasions by the team’s owner, Jerry Jones, that he’d be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor, to no avail. And in his latest book, the legendary coach talked about the famous owner.
Centre Daily

8 Detroit Lions Midseason Takeaways

Through the first nine games of the season, the Detroit Lions have had plenty of ups and downs. Though the first seven matchups were saturated with losses, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and company have found recent success. As Week 10 in the NFL comes to a close, the Lions sit at 3-6, ahead of a game against the New York Giants.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Packers Cut Losses, Release Amari Rodgers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the 2021 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made a curious decision in the third round. He not only drafted receiver Amari Rodgers in the third round, he gave up a fourth-round pick to move up to get him. The Packers needed a true slot receiver but, at 5-foot-9 1/2, Rodgers was short – very short – by team standards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

The Team Meeting That Sparked Steelers Turnaround

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers spent some time during the bye week to hash everything out. They needed to take a deep breath, but they also needed to take accountability. And so far, it worked. We owe Najee Harris an apology. We also need to think about who was in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Lands $1000 Risk-Free Bet for Titans-Packers TNF

It's a battle of resurgent teams in the Week 11 Thursday Night Football game, as the Tennessee Titans go to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. The recent success these clubs have seen has them fired up for the remainder of the season, and you can get fired up as well by using BetMGM bonus code MCBET when signing up for BetMGM and grabbing a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Eagles-Colts Week 11 Odds, Lines and Spread

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they head to Indianapolis to face Jonathan Taylor and the Colts in Week 11. The NFC East-leading Eagles, who were upset 32-21 by Washington as 11-point home favorites, will put their undefeated road record on the line on Sunday. Bettors have not been able to capitalize on Philadelphia's 4-0 SU start away from Lincoln Financial Field this season, as the Eagles have failed to cover against the spread in three of those contests (1-3 ATS).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Falcons Stick with QB Marcus Mariota; What’s It Mean for Desmond Ridder?

Despite widespread calls for change from outside the building, the Atlanta Falcons will be moving forward with Marcus Mariota at quarterback. The decision, coach Arthur Smith announced Monday was "never" a situation. How so? Smith cited Atlanta's standing in the playoff race, just one game behind both the division lead and final wild card position.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Here’s Why Colts’ Linebackers are Underrated

The Indianapolis Colts defense has been the most consistent phase of the team through the first 10 weeks of the season, and one area that has shown the most growth is the linebackers. We recently discussed the secondary, showing just how lethal they have been for opposing quarterbacks, receivers, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Lions’ Midseason Grades: Defense Proves To Be Achilles’ Heel

Detroit's defense has primarily performed like a subpar unit through the team's first nine games in 2022. In fact, thus far this season, the Lions have allowed a league-worst 264 points (29.3 points/game). Without further ado, here are All Lions' first-half grades for the team's position groups on the defensive...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bo Nix ‘Preparing himself as if he can go’ Ahead of Utah Showdown

We still don't know who will be taking snaps at quarterback for the Oregon Ducks on Saturday when they face off against the No. 10 Utah Utes. Star quarterback Bo Nix exited last week's game against Washington after taking a hit on a third-down run late in the fourth quarter. He would eventually return after missing the ensuing drive.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Centre Daily

Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are slightly banged up as they begin preparation in Week 11 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Leaving Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Mike Tomlin highlighted four injuries will deal with throughout the week. Running back Najee Harris is nursing knee discomfort that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Stephen Curry Addresses Warriors’ Loss Despite His 50-Point Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Stephen Curry is off to the best start of his career, and yet, the Warriors are in the midst of one of their worst starts in recent memory. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday dropped Golden State to 0–8 on the road this season, Curry addressed his team’s struggles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Broncos 2023 Offseason Moves: Pay-Cut & Release Candidates

The Denver Broncos' 2022 season hasn't been what fans expected, and there's a lot of work to be done in building the roster. Going into 2023, the Broncos will need to figure out how to fill multiple spots in the lineup, particularly on offense. Denver is in a decent position...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Panthers Sign Veteran Corner to Practice Squad

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson suffered a torn Achilles in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. CJ Henderson will slide into the starting lineup and will be backed up by Tae Hayes, formally of the practice squad. On the opposite side Keith Taylor will be the No. 2 guy behind Jaycee Horn for this week's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
CHARLOTTE, NC

