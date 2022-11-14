ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada State Transportation contracts projected to support 1,456 jobs

State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,456 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 1,456 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
Grant allows CHP to bolster car seat safety outreach

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety. This CARSEAT campaign, which runs through September 20,...
Man with Area 51 website says US agents searched his homes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man who operates a website focusing on the remote formerly top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 says military and federal agents raided his homes in what he called a bid to muzzle him. Joerg (YORG') Arnu said Thursday he was told the Nov....
New Visitor Center, Amphitheater Completed at Spooner Lake

Nevada State Parks just finished building a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake. State and park leaders celebrated the end of construction with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The new facilities are expected to offer new programming opportunities as well as serve as a base for ranger...
Red Cross issues safe cooking tips ahead of Thanksgiving

As Thanksgiving approaches, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reminds everyone that safety should be the key ingredient in holiday cooking. That’s because there are more home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. “For most of us, cooking activities increase...
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village

(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
