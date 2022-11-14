Read full article on original website
Nevada State Transportation contracts projected to support 1,456 jobs
State transportation contracts announced during today’s Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 1,456 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected. A projected 1,456 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part...
Grant allows CHP to bolster car seat safety outreach
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety. This CARSEAT campaign, which runs through September 20,...
Barton Health moves forward with expansion plans to build new hospital in Lake Tahoe
Furthering its mission of improving community health and well-being, Barton Health is moving forward with its Barton Health Regional Expansion, which will broaden regional medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion, one that officials say will guarantee Barton can best meet the health needs of the community,...
Ski California Launches Digital Mountain Safety Guide
There’s a new resource to help skiers and snowboarders stay safe on the slopes. The guide gives visitors a common set of safety guidelines used at member resorts in California and Nevada.
Man with Area 51 website says US agents searched his homes
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada man who operates a website focusing on the remote formerly top-secret U.S. military base Area 51 says military and federal agents raided his homes in what he called a bid to muzzle him. Joerg (YORG') Arnu said Thursday he was told the Nov....
Governor-elect Joe Lombardo Announces Transition Team
Members of the team include key government, business and community leaders from across Nevada. Members of the Lombardo Transition Team include key government, business, and community leaders from across Nevada.
New Visitor Center, Amphitheater Completed at Spooner Lake
Nevada State Parks just finished building a new visitor center and amphitheater at Spooner Lake. State and park leaders celebrated the end of construction with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday. The new facilities are expected to offer new programming opportunities as well as serve as a base for ranger...
Red Cross issues safe cooking tips ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reminds everyone that safety should be the key ingredient in holiday cooking. That’s because there are more home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. “For most of us, cooking activities increase...
Northern Lights Festival to Light up Incline Village
(November 16, 2022) The community and businesses in Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, are hosting the return of the popular Northern Lights Festival now through the end of the year. This month-long festival celebrates the holidays and promotes businesses and family-friendly events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The...
