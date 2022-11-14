ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pennsylvania House impeaches Philly DA over policies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s elected Democratic prosecutor faces a state Senate trial and possible removal from office after the Republican-led state House voted Wednesday to impeach him over progressive policies he has enacted amid rising crime in the city. Lawmakers voted 107-85 to impeach District Attorney Larry...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chester County Intermediate Unit official recognized by Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators

DOWNINGTOWN — Noreen O’Neill, director of Innovative Educational Services at the Chester County Intermediate Unit, was awarded the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, or PASA, Award of Achievement in Service to the Profession. This award honors commitment to excellence as demonstrated through notable service to education. Some examples...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Penn Community Bank supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program

Penn Community Bank has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in support of its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP). The MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program is an “earn-while-you-learn program” that offers students at the college the opportunity to gain in-demand workforce skills and college credits at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

