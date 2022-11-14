Read full article on original website
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
$172 Teddy Bear Breakfast at Ritz Carlton Benefits UCSFThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Why these trendy Bay Area restaurants are preserving a centuries-old Mexican dish
"During this time of year, people go crazy for it."
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
3 San Francisco restaurants among Esquire's best new restaurants in America
Corey Lee's new Korean barbecue restaurant and two other SF spots were recognized.
7x7.com
Video House Tour: Fabulous family home with saltwater pool in Piedmont asks $6.5 million
Endless natural light, grand scale rooms, and period details make this two-story home an Oakland Hills oasis. You've no doubt seen the work of Albert Farr across the Bay Area. The architect's Craftsman and Georgian styles can be seen in thoughtful and timelessly elegant abodes from Marin County to the East Bay. This house in Piedmont feels as relevant today as it did when it was built in 1927, with custom details, large windows, and a constant flow between the indoors and out.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
Phila Burger Station to host Thanksgiving meal giveaway
Community groups and volunteers will gather at Phila Burger Station in Richmond for a fourth year in a row this Sunday, Nov. 20 to pass out 200 turkeys with all the fixings to local residents in need of Thanksgiving assistance. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Cafe Buenos Aires Plans to Open Third Location
The Argentinian cafe has recently signed a lease for a new commercial kitchen and retail space in Berkeley.
sfbayview.com
Bigger than what you think: an interview into the mind of Oakland Hip Hop entrepreneur Con B
Con B is a name that is very well known in Bay Area Hip Hop circles: First, he rhymes, he rents out his studio to other artists, he does video production, and he manages artists, among other things. He is the embodiment of what it means to be a Black hustling entrepreneur in today’s arena of independent Hip Hop.
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
10 Breathtaking Holiday Light Displays To Explore In The Bay Area
Bay Area holiday light displays are on another level when it comes to their creativity, charm, and photo potential. You’d better start planning if you want to see them all before the season’s over! From Oakland Zoo’s hand-painted animal lanterns to the Union Square Menorah Lighting, this list has you covered for the brightest shows in and around San Francisco. The 10th annual Illuminate SF Festival of Light celebrates a total of 62 temporary and permanent glowing installations around SF. Some new permanent displays to see include !melk Design Studio’s The Wind-Baffles, which are sculptural glowing windbreakers in SF’s 5M neighborhood;...
San Francisco Becomes A Winter Wonderland & Here Are 6 Festivities For Your Holiday Bucket List
San Francisco, CA takes "the most wonderful time of the year" to the next level. During the holiday season, the Golden City transforms into a winter wonderland, boasting bright hues of greens and reds. Christmas is one of the best times to visit this metro area to enjoy all the...
berkeleyside.org
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
sanleandronext.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens in Downtown San Leandro
Just in time for the Thanksgiving holidays, Dave’s Hot Chicken is ready to open at 1495 E. 14th Street in Downtown San Leandro! This highly anticipated restaurant is opening on Friday, November 18, 2022 with hours Sunday—Thursday, 11AM to 11PM and Friday—Saturday, 11AM to midnight. Dave’s Hot...
sanleandro.org
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination
When San Leandro was a White Spot: History of Post-War Housing Discrimination. San Leandro Main Library – 300 Estudillo Ave. Anyone wanting to understand why the character of streets and neighborhoods changes so dramatically as you pass from Oakland to San Leandro must delve into the history of urban development in the decades following the Second World War. Join us for an informative presentation and Q&A with Mitchell Schwarzer, historian, professor and author of Hella Town: Oakland's History of Development and Disruption for a deep dive into the history of the housing discrimination that took place in the East Bay and how it has shaped our local cities. This program is part of a series related to “The History of Redlining and Housing Discrimination in San Leandro” exhibit currently on display at the Main Library and San Leandro History Museum.
San Francisco Bay Area has the fastest growing economy in US, report says
While the Bay Area took the top spot, the report warned about the future.
Food for Bay Area Families brings needed relief to local food banks
SAN FRANCISCO -- As the holidays draw near, food banks across the San Francisco Bay Area are struggling to meet the growing need even as federal commodity programs are providing less product to distribute, grocery store donations are waning and cash gifts don't go nearly as far as inflation hovers near a 40-year high. For groups like the Alameda County Community Food Bank, the challenges are plentiful."Right now we're seeing a confluence of forces that are coming together and we're experiencing demand as high as we have seen at any point in the pandemic," Michael Altfest, the food bank's...
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
