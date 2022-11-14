Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Related
27 First News
Carol Kelley Kerr, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kelley Kerr, 92, of Warren, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born, August 19, 1930, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Ella Kelley. She was a graduate of Salem High School and Randolph Macon...
27 First News
David “Rosie” Rotz, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Rosie” Rotz died Wednesday evening, November 9, at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, after a 5-year battle with kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ann (Koletich) Rotz, who both died in 1992. Although...
27 First News
Wilma E. Fales, Canton, Ohio
CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilma E. Fales, 87, passed away Tuesday, November 15. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilma E. Fales, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Catherine Ulrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home. Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Struthers High...
27 First News
Paul A. Resch, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Resch, 92, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Paul was born November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul G. and Eleanor Lavin Resch and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1946...
27 First News
Donna J. Gora, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Gora, 76, passed away Tuesday morning, November 7, 2022, at her home. Donna was born September 5, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine Tkalec Gora and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1964 graduate of Woodrow...
27 First News
Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leoncio “Leo the Lion” Tirado, 88, of Austintown passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Vitas Health Care, Orlando, Florida. Leo was born July 7, 1934, in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the son of Casimiro Tirado and Juan Diaz. At the age of 16 he came to New Jersey from Puerto Rico to work on a farm owned by an Italian family who taught him to cook and make wine before coming to Ohio.
27 First News
Janet Lee Faust, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Faust, 67, passed away peacefully, Saturday, November 5, 2022. Janet was born October 12, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Fred and Martha Price and lived in the Youngstown area most of her life. Janet was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney...
27 First News
Donna L. Leskovec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Leskovec, a longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Donna was born January 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Crescenzo “Christy” and Angeline “Angela” (Alexander) Mancini. Raised on Youngstown’s west side, she...
27 First News
Saleem Khan, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saleem Khan, 41, passed away Monday night, November 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Saleem was born January 9, 1981, in Youngstown, a son of Dr. Irfan and Akhande Khan and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1999 graduate of Boardman High...
27 First News
Elinore K. Mihevic, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elinore K. Mihevic, 78, passed away Wednesday, November 16. Arrangements are being handled by Dean’s Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elinore K. Mihevic, please visit our floral store.
27 First News
Cedric Vernell Adams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cedric Vernell Adams passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1957, to Willis Adams Sr. and Ulysees Presley Adams in Youngstown, Ohio, the second youngest of seven children. Some had the privilege of knowing Cedric, but close family and...
27 First News
Charlotte R. Hough, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte R. Hough, 83 of Salem, died Monday afternoon, November 14, 2022 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Charlotte was born August 12, 1939 in Gilmer County, West Virginia and came to this area after graduating from Sanfork High School. Charlotte enjoyed going to...
27 First News
Sandra A. Wilson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Wilson, 70, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home. Sandra was born April 26, 1952, in Maryland, a daughter of the late Dale McGinnis and Louise Swiger McGinnis and came to the Youngstown area as a child. Sandy worked...
27 First News
Brad Michael Weaver, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Michael Weaver, age 50, of Poland, Ohio, formerly of California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Hospice House. He was born on February 9, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio to Dennis and Kathleen (Bellino) Weaver. Brad graduated...
27 First News
Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth “Tex” Alton Hess, Jr., 76, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at his residence due to complications from Agent Orange. Tex was born on July 27, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late of Kenneth Alton and Edith E. (McGranahan) Hess.
27 First News
Freda M. (Miller) Santangelo, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Freda M. (Miller) Santangelo, 76, of Boardman passed away on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. Freda was born on February 26, 1946 in Kingwood, West Virginia, a daughter of Worley and Violet (Spiker) Miller. After moving to Youngstown, Freda married...
27 First News
Hazel Jean “Cookie” Cowles, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Jean “Cookie” Cowles, 80, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital. Hazel, who was affectionately known as Cookie, was born December 8, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles Lovitz and Thelma Thomas Lovitz. A lifelong area...
27 First News
Joseph Jan Freedman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Jan Freedman, 84, of Port St. Lucie, Florida passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Joseph was born on July 30, 1938, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Albert and Virginia Freedman. Joseph was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States Navy...
27 First News
Laura Lyleen Canale, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lyleen Kennedy (Canale) passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family and friends. She was born on March 31, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio to Antonio Canale and Nancy Canale Woodrum. Laura loved spending time with family and...
Comments / 0