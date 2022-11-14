ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Norristown Times Herald

Anger erupts in court after two men are convicted of killing bystander during Norristown shootout

NORRISTOWN — Bedlam erupted in a Montgomery County courtroom when relatives of a man convicted of killing an innocent bystander during a Norristown shootout reacted with anger as sheriff’s deputies handcuffed him. Joshua “Drill” Agudio Jr., shortly after being convicted of first-degree murder, pulled away and resisted sheriff’s...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town

NORRISTOWN — Anyone looking to set off fireworks will need a permit to do so after municipal officials authorized the regulation of fireworks in Norristown. Members of the Norristown Municipal Council permitted the regulatory action during a work session, Tuesday. The ordinance took effect following the Tuesday evening vote.
NORRISTOWN, PA
Norristown Times Herald

With $161M Montgomery County Recovery Office moves forward on funding projects

NORRISTOWN — Montgomery County was granted around $161 million in COVID-19 relief dollars. The Montgomery County Recovery Office is moving forward on obligating money to help fund 112 projects. The initiative’s project implementation phase includes compliance, project planning and funding implementation, according to Recovery Officer Tom Bonner. Most...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Penn Community Bank supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program

Penn Community Bank has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in support of its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP). The MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program is an “earn-while-you-learn program” that offers students at the college the opportunity to gain in-demand workforce skills and college credits at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

