Ambler-based BBQ Restaurant Brings Pizza to its Philly Location
A great happy hour destination in University City has its roots in Ambler. Lucky Well has opened up its first location since it started its journey ten years ago. The restaurant is known for its iconic barbeque bites, but this time, reports 6 ABC, it’s introducing pizza to the mix.
Non-Touristy Restaurants Perfect for Your Out-of-Town Family
Your 201 syllabus for dining with visiting relatives in Philadelphia right now. Finding a place to eat with your out-of-town family can be a delicate dance, especially when you’ve already visited the usual, touristy suspects. To appease your relatives, who all conveniently have opposing dining preferences, I’ve pulled together spots that show off some of the city’s best food right now — without taking your crew to the same places they’ve eaten at three times before. There’s something for everyone here, and plenty of space for big groups.
In advance of Burger Brawl (which is now Burger Crawl), who makes Philly’s best?
Philadelphia rode buses for beer on St. Patrick’s Day and ran more than a mile in the heat for booze at Misconduct Tavern, but will it brave the winter elements for a month of burgers?. That’s what the Philadelphia Burger Brawl — now Burger Crawl — is asking after...
Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia
- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Pink, a Doylestown Native, Set to Return Home Next Year to Perform
The Doylestown native will return to the Philadelphia area for a major show next year.Image via Pink (Facebook) One of Bucks County’s most famous figures in the music industry will be returning to her home area for a big show in 2023.
Replace Wawa with its rival?; Where to donate used goods; Eagles turned upside-down | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. What should replace Wawa in Center City? How about…Sheetz. After Wawa closed two Market Street locations last month, we asked what Philadelphians thought...
A Shore Local Bar Food Indulgence, Hangtime Bar & Grille Absecon NJ
Me and Her on a Bar Food Indulgence in Absecon NJ, Hangtime Bar & Grille. Very comfortable, a place I could “Hang for a Long Time” Extensive menu from Apps to Entrées & beer, wine & specially drinks. We occupied two bar stools. They offer 24 beers...
National Dog Show intros three new breeds in preview of Weekend Expo Attraction
The National Dog Show and the Kennel Club of Philadelphia introduced three new dog breeds that will be among almost 2,000 dogs competing at this weekend’s canine extravaganza during a preview event at the Tru By Hilton hotel Monday morning. Newly recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC) the...
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
New Italian Restaurant Sets Opening Date in Lambertville, NJ
I have some exciting news. After some unexpected delays, the opening date has been set for the new Italian restaurant in the old Liberty Hall in Lambertville. You're finally going to get to sit at the Tavola Rustica on Tuesday, November 22nd. You know what that is, right?. Tavola Rustica...
Chew Playground looking better than ever
The South Philly Sigma Sharks were swimming in dangerous waters. The youth football program has always called Chew Playground at 18th Street and Washington Avenue in Point Breeze its home despite badly needing an upgrade. Most of the grass was gone and the Sharks were playing in a dustbowl. “It...
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Composer, to be Turned Into Museum Celebrating his Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre. Highland Farms,...
Owowcow Creamery poised for retail expansion to continue mission of fighting food insecurity
Owowcow Creamery, a well-known premium ice cream brand from Bucks County, is launching a new retail program as the holiday season gets underway with the dual goals of partnering with like-minded, mission-driven companies that support regional growers and assisting in the fight against food insecurity.
Bethlehem’s Sayre Mansion to Be Featured on ‘Ghost Hunters’
A South Bethlehem landmark will soon be in the limelight thanks to a popular TV series whose stars explore paranormal activity at well-known locations throughout the U.S. The city’s Sayre Mansion–which was built in 1858 by industrialist Robert Sayre–will be explored by the team from “Ghost Hunters” on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on the Travel Channel, the owners of the mansion announced on its Facebook page over the weekend.
The Pennsylvania SPCA is Waiving All Dog Fees For Their Home For The Howlidays Event
On Saturday, November 19th all dogs’ fees will be waived at the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters (350 Erie Avenue), in an effort to help clear the shelter, and find homes for amazing pups. The Pennsylvania SPCA is hosting The Home for the Howlidays from 12 pm -6:30pm. The PSPCA’s...
Conshohocken Brewing closing Havertown location
Conshohocken Brewing Company announced on November 12th that it is closing its Havertown location known as Town Tap on November 12th. No reason was provided. Conshohocken Brewing will continue to operate its original taproom in Conshohocken, plus locations in Bridgeport, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, and Lansdowne (within Jamey’s House of Music).
Delaware County Home to 2 Wedding Venues for Nature Lovers
A pine forest wedding. Love among the Sycamores. Nature’s canopy is a romantic way for nature lovers to say “I do.”. From a campground to a waterfall, these scenic venues add plenty of fresh air to your blissful day. Here are two Delaware County wedding venues for nature...
Best Hot Dog Joints in Pennsylvania
If you are looking for a hot dog in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. This long-running stand specializes in sausages and hot dogs. You can also get combos, including a Philly fish cake with franks. These grilled favorites are delicious and are made with only the freshest ingredients. Johnny's Hots also offers an extensive beer selection. Johnny's Hots is an excellent option for hot dog lovers just off Market Street.
17 Best Philly Thrift Stores: Must-Stop Shops for Consignment Connoisseurs
Shopping at local thrift stores is a wonderful way to reduce waste, refresh your wardrobe, and even replenish your wallet! Between countless racks of one-of-a-kind garments and shelves of vintage decor, you can revamp your style without breaking the bank. Here are our picks for the best Philly thrift stores!
