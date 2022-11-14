Read full article on original website
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 11-15-22
The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on November 15, 2022, at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; and 8 citizens.
HometownLife.com
Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet
Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion
ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 9-19-22
MINUTES OF THE SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Supervisor Kennedy, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:02 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Chelsea District Library (CDL) Director, Lori Coryell, presented on the Mobile CDL. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. Motion by Kennedy to approve Credit Card Policy Resolution 22-09 and Sylvan Township Credit Card Use Policy Use. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to approve agreement to remove wireless communications facilities and Bond 9355198 in the amount of $20,000 for the removal of the Viasat Satellite dish. Motion carried. Motion Nimke to deny the request by Jim Kalmbach and Danny Veri of Livonia Builders, the Zoning Ordinance Amendment to rezone 55 acres on Pierce Road (tax ID #’s F-06-15-300-013 and F-06-15-300-014) from Agricultural Zoning to Multiple-Family Residential Zoning. Motion carried. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. Motion Koseck to adjourn. Motion carried. Approved adjournment 9:18 p.m.
Ann Arbor approves 20-year climate millage despite affordability concerns
(The Center Square) – Ann Arbor voters approved a 20-year climate millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, voting 37,451 to 15,244. Critics say increasing taxes will hike the cost of living, hurt those on fixed incomes, and fund “redundant” spending. The new 1-mill tax will raise $7 million annually to fund local clean energy, waste reduction, energy efficiency, sustainable food, and resilience programs and services. Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Notice of Intent to Sell Bonds
And to users of the city's electric utility system. power of the city AND THE RIGHT OF REFERENDUM THEREON. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Chelsea, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan (the “City”), intends to issue and sell its general obligation capital improvement bonds pursuant to Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended, in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed Three Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($3,250,000), for the purpose of paying the cost of capital improvements to the City’s electric utility system by upgrading electrical substation, including, but not limited to, upgrading transformers and circuits, replacing voltage regulators, and replacing and adding electric reclosers, together with interests in land and all related sites, structures, equipment, appurtenances and attachments thereto.
‘It’s a shockingly polarizing issue.’ Ann Arbor weighs dog park options
ANN ARBOR, MI — Does Ann Arbor’s west side need a dog park or at least dedicated off-leash hours somewhere?. That question has come up in recent months and city park officials have pondered it, recognizing there are three fenced dog parks in the city right now, but none on the west side.
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents urge council to pass, deny nondiscrimination law at council meeting
The fate of a proposed nondiscrimination law in Livonia will be decided next month. Councilman Brandon McCullough gave a first reading of the proposal during Monday's meeting, and it will be up for a final vote during council's Dec. 5 regular meeting. Council could approve the proposal, deny it or send it back to the drawing board in committee.
2-story penthouse overlooking historic Ann Arbor neighborhoods listed at nearly $1.3M
ANN ARBOR – A unique two-story penthouse condo in a repurposed auto factory offers panoramic views from a perfect location in Ann Arbor. Unit 514 at Liberty Lofts is perched at the highest corner of the former Eaton building and incorporates features original to the building into its interior design.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
The DIA collects hundreds of millions from taxpayers. What do residents get back?
At the halfway point and almost $300 million into the Detroit Institute of Arts’ tax millage from residents in the tri-county area, concerned members of Detroit’s art scene are questioning whether citizens have gotten their money’s worth. Voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties agreed to a levy — initially proposed as a...
Utility work for church expansion closing northside Ann Arbor road until December
ANN ARBOR, MI - A road running by subdivisions and a city park on Ann Arbor’s north side is closing until early December for utility installation as part of a church expansion project. Dhu Varren Road is scheduled to close to all traffic near Carrot Way, close to Olson...
WILX-TV
Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
wemu.org
More departures announced from Washtenaw County government
The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions. The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and...
Detroit News
Ann Arbor OKs climate tax, but will other Michigan cities follow suit?
Ann Arbor voters approved a community climate action millage to make the Washtenaw County city carbon neutral by 2030. Their vote makes Ann Arbor the first city in Michigan and one of a few in the country to approve a tax increase to pay for climate action programs. As the...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
WWMTCw
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
Detroit News
Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle
Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
Bike-lane plan for Ann Arbor neighborhood sparks controversy
ANN ARBOR, MI — A proposal to remove on-street parking to add bike lanes has sparked controversy in an Ann Arbor neighborhood and the city is pausing to give it more thought. Instead of approving the bike-lane plan for Seventh Street as recommended by the city’s Transportation Commission, City...
Comments / 0