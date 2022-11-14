And to users of the city's electric utility system. power of the city AND THE RIGHT OF REFERENDUM THEREON. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Chelsea, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan (the “City”), intends to issue and sell its general obligation capital improvement bonds pursuant to Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended, in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed Three Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($3,250,000), for the purpose of paying the cost of capital improvements to the City’s electric utility system by upgrading electrical substation, including, but not limited to, upgrading transformers and circuits, replacing voltage regulators, and replacing and adding electric reclosers, together with interests in land and all related sites, structures, equipment, appurtenances and attachments thereto.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO