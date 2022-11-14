ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Webster Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 11-15-22

The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on November 15, 2022, at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees Dan Munzel, Jeff Harms, John Westman, Shelly Vrsek; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney; Deputy Supervisor Rick Kleinschmidt; and 8 citizens.
DEXTER, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland Mayor Bill Wild announces resignation, says departure is bittersweet

Bill Wild, Westland's longest serving mayor, plans to resign at the end of the year. "Being the mayor has probably been the proudest thing in my life other than having my children and being married," Wild said. "There's no really good time to leave, but I feel comfortable that we have good leadership coming up and the city is in a good spot. I'm proud of the work I've done here."
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

2 new roundabouts another step closer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Construction on two new roundabouts is expected to begin soon in Jackson County. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Nov. 15, unanimously approved contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation to build the new roundabouts at the intersections of Dearing and McCain roads and Rives Junction and Springport roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor’s nearly $3M big dig to fight flooding nears completion

ANN ARBOR, MI — A nearly $3 million undertaking to create a three-acre hole in the ground at Churchill Downs Park in southwest Ann Arbor is nearing completion. The landscape has been radically transformed and an open, meandering creek now flows through the bottom of a new basin designed to hold 3.3 million gallons of water in the event of a major storm — a fix for the flood-prone neighborhood that was built decades ago without adequate stormwater controls.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Sylvan Twp: Synopsis of Board Mtg 9-19-22

MINUTES OF THE SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 SYLVAN TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES REGULAR MEETING 7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Supervisor Kennedy, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze Call to order 7:02 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Chelsea District Library (CDL) Director, Lori Coryell, presented on the Mobile CDL. Consent agenda approved. Regular Agenda approved. Motion by Kennedy to approve Credit Card Policy Resolution 22-09 and Sylvan Township Credit Card Use Policy Use. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to approve agreement to remove wireless communications facilities and Bond 9355198 in the amount of $20,000 for the removal of the Viasat Satellite dish. Motion carried. Motion Nimke to deny the request by Jim Kalmbach and Danny Veri of Livonia Builders, the Zoning Ordinance Amendment to rezone 55 acres on Pierce Road (tax ID #’s F-06-15-300-013 and F-06-15-300-014) from Agricultural Zoning to Multiple-Family Residential Zoning. Motion carried. Second public comment given. Board of Trustee comments given. Motion Koseck to adjourn. Motion carried. Approved adjournment 9:18 p.m.
CHELSEA, MI
The Center Square

Ann Arbor approves 20-year climate millage despite affordability concerns

(The Center Square) – Ann Arbor voters approved a 20-year climate millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, voting 37,451 to 15,244. Critics say increasing taxes will hike the cost of living, hurt those on fixed incomes, and fund “redundant” spending. The new 1-mill tax will raise $7 million annually to fund local clean energy, waste reduction, energy efficiency, sustainable food, and resilience programs and services. Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: Notice of Intent to Sell Bonds

And to users of the city's electric utility system. power of the city AND THE RIGHT OF REFERENDUM THEREON. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Chelsea, County of Washtenaw, State of Michigan (the “City”), intends to issue and sell its general obligation capital improvement bonds pursuant to Act 34, Public Acts of Michigan, 2001, as amended, in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed Three Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($3,250,000), for the purpose of paying the cost of capital improvements to the City’s electric utility system by upgrading electrical substation, including, but not limited to, upgrading transformers and circuits, replacing voltage regulators, and replacing and adding electric reclosers, together with interests in land and all related sites, structures, equipment, appurtenances and attachments thereto.
CHELSEA, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia residents urge council to pass, deny nondiscrimination law at council meeting

The fate of a proposed nondiscrimination law in Livonia will be decided next month. Councilman Brandon McCullough gave a first reading of the proposal during Monday's meeting, and it will be up for a final vote during council's Dec. 5 regular meeting. Council could approve the proposal, deny it or send it back to the drawing board in committee.
LIVONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s Treasury to hold unclaimed property public auction

DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A public auction held by Michigan Unclaimed Property will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township. Featured in the auction will be a wide variety of items, including coins, currency, jewelry, and many collectibles. The Michigan Department of...
LANSING, MI
wemu.org

More departures announced from Washtenaw County government

The “now hiring” sign will be going up at the Washtenaw County Administration building where multiple directors and administrators have announced they’re leaving their positions. The first opening became public last week when it was announced that the director of the Washtenaw County Office of Community and...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Riverview's quest to expand 'Mt. Trashmore' faces uphill battle

Riverview — The city of Riverview’s quest to expand its landfill, a pillar of its tax base, was denied by Wayne County for a third time Monday. The rejection leaves this small Downriver city still searching for a way to avoid a financial meltdown in the next decade, Riverview officials contend.
RIVERVIEW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy