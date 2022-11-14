Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
6 Exciting Ethnic Restaurants to Help You Celebrate Thanksgiving in ClevelandTMannCleveland, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Related
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
Parma City Council President Brennan wins race for 14th Ohio House District
PARMA, Ohio -- City Council President Sean Brennan has won the race to represent the 14th Ohio House District. “It’s just surreal,” said Brennan, a 28-year Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School American government teacher who has called Parma home for nearly three decades. “I was telling my students the...
Her landlord was to supposed to make repairs. Instead, he evicted her.
Federal housing authorities withhold rent to force landlords to make repairs. It doesn't always work out for tenants.
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Medina City Council looking into flag guidelines
MEDINA, Ohio -- Diversity and the flying of LGBTQ+ pride flags were big topics of discussion at Monday’s City Council meeting. Council’s Legislation Committee -- comprised of Councilman-at-Large Bill Lamb, Councilman-at-Large Paul Rose and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jess Hazeltine -- had discussed a proposal for legislation regulating the decorative flags flown on the city’s light poles at its recent meeting.
New hotel planned for downtown Medina, first since the 1950s
MEDINA, Ohio – A new hotel is planned for Medina’s historic square, a first for downtown in more than a half century. Construction could begin as early as next summer on what developer Jim Gerspacher is tentatively calling Hotel Medina, a 75-room inn on South Court Street, across the road from Castle Noel, the city’s popular Christmas museum and tourist attraction.
Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Count the Severance Action Group (SAG) among the supporters of the city’s vision statement calling for a transformation of the stagnant Severance Town Center shopping mall. Members of SAG have been “visioning” for about two years now on how to go about revitalizing Severance Town...
Solon’s proposed 2023 budget includes two new full-time positions
SOLON, Ohio -- The city’s proposed 2023 operating budget includes funding for two new full-time positions: a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office and an administrative coordinator for the Solon Center for the Arts. At the first budget hearing Monday (Nov. 14), Finance Director Matt Rubino told City...
Chronicle-Telegram
Price tag for Fortune ditch drainage project estimated at $1.8 million
ELYRIA — A $1.8 million project could help keep water from ponding on 724 acres of farm and residential land in east Lorain County. Plants have clogged the Fortune ditch that runs through Eaton and Columbia townships and ends in North Ridgeville, according to engineer Mark Rufener of K.E. McCartney & Associates.
Cleveland Schools partner with Verizon to bring students learning lab at Stephanie Tubbs Jones Elementary
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- In partnership with Verizon, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District aims to give its students and teachers access to emerging technology with its new “Verizon Innovative Learning Lab” at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School on Cleveland’s East Side. The move is part of the telecommunication company’s award-winning...
Rezoning issue that would allow homes in southern Broadview Heights still too close to call
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Issue 33 -- a rezoning that would allow Petros Development Group to build 60 townhome condominiums and/or single-family homes at the northeast corner of Broadview and Boston roads -- was too close to call as of Tuesday (Nov. 15), a week after the Nov. 8 election.
Richmond Heights police force adds three officers with experience working for neighboring departments
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A City Council Safety Committee meeting was the backdrop Tuesday (Nov. 15) as Mayor Kim Thomas ceremonially swore in the three newest members of the Richmond Heights Police Department. The new officers are all lateral transfers from other police departments. A lateral transfer allows a police...
Cuyahoga council helping bail out inmates stuck in jail on low bonds they can’t pay
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is using some of its one-time federal funding to help bail poor residents accused of low-level crimes out of jail, when the only thing keeping them locked up is a cash bond. Council members joined together this week to pledge $225,000 in American...
Tree canopy replenishment debate continues in Parma
PARMA, Ohio -- The shared sentiment in Parma is that the city could definitely use more trees around its vast 20 square miles. Where there’s disagreement is in how the city is addressing the issue. Vocal tree advocate and longtime resident Sharon Stahurski said Parma has been cutting down...
CSU’s new $650 million master plan envisions demolishing Wolstein Center, doubling student housing, adding sports and ‘partnership’ districts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland State University on Thursday unveiled a 10-year, $650 million master plan showing how CSU could grow and boost the city’s economy by making smarter and better use of land within its 85-acre campus on the east flank of downtown. Highlights of the plan, discussed...
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: RTA, Luteran Metropolitan Ministry, Food Bank, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) is...
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
Lake-effect snow starting to pick up as morning commute begins
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Much of the snow-belt east of Cleveland didn’t get too much snow overnight. That doesn’t mean it’s not still coming. So far, Northern Ashtabula County and northeast Lake County were taking the brunt of the lake-effect, with nearly a foot of snow reportedly on the ground in those areas early this morning.
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Safety concerns over bridge blocking river in Flats: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a showdown over delays on the water in the Flats with the US Coast Guard taking action that could lead to very big fines.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0