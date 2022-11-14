Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska is getting a new sled dog competition: the Delta Championship
A new contest is coming to the Kuskokwim 300 race season this winter in Western Alaska. The Delta Championship will be a season-long competition in which the top 10 finishers in each race, excluding the K300 and the Akiak Dash, will get points based on their finishing position, said Bethel-based race manager Paul Basile.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: How Inflation is Impacting Food Security
Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, driving up the already-inflated prices of food around Alaska. Low salmon runs in parts of the state and wide-scale natural disasters have also affected subsistence living, leaving many Alaskans struggling to feed their families. What is the current state of food insecurity in Alaska, and what resources are available. We’ll talk with folks working to get food to those who need it, on the next Talk of Alaska.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
Scott Myers files for Chugiak Eagle River seat on Assembly, Chris Constant files for his seat downtown
A realtor from Eagle River has filed a letter of intent with Alaska Public Offices Commission to run for the seat being vacated by Anchorage Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who has won her election to the legislature by a landslide. In 2015, Myers (pictured above) was named 30 Under 30 by...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board says immersion programs will not be cut to save money
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a major update on the budget cuts that the Anchorage School District is considering, the Anchorage School Board announced that the district’s language immersion programs will not be axed. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the support was overwhelming in favor of saving the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
kdll.org
An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
alaskapublic.org
Predator reduction efforts have not increased moose harvests, study says
A new scientific paper on predator reduction efforts in a large area of the Interior and Southcentral Alaska has found they have not increased hunter moose harvest over several decades. The recently published research looked for long-term correlation between predator control and moose harvest in Game Management Unit 13. One...
ktoo.org
Good news, Alaskans: Your emus are legal now
Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
kdll.org
Kenaitze Tribe receives grant to assess graveyard stabilization
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is getting more than $200,000 to look into stabilizing an ancestral gravesite in the Kalifornsky area against the threat of bluff erosion. Early this month, the Bureau of Indian Affairs announced a $45 million dollar investment in climate resiliency projects, spread out among almost 80 tribes and funded in part by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Dozens of those projects are connected to tribes and organizations in Alaska.
alaskareporter.com
Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events
WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska gas prices among highest in U.S., despite producing most of it in-state
Across the country, Americans have seen record high gas prices this year, but the spikes haven’t been distributed evenly. Many southern states are currently paying around $3 a gallon at the pump, but a few western states, including Alaska, are averaging nearly $5 a gallon. Anchorage Daily News reporter...
alaskapublic.org
FEMA extends Merbok aid application deadline
Western Alaskans have an extra two weeks to apply for state and federal disaster assistance as recovery efforts from ex-Typhoon Merbok are still ongoing in various communities. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced last week that it is extending the application deadline for disaster assistance from Nov. 22...
cowboystatedaily.com
Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Will Begin To See Blackouts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
kjzz.org
As coal fired plants are shuttered, Colorado River Basin states will save water
Western utilities have been downsizing and shutting down coal-fired power plants in the face of climate change, a trend that is likely to continue and could have additional benefits. A new report from ASU’s Kyl Center for Water Policy says there are 37 coal-fired plants and mines in the Colorado...
alaskapublic.org
After leading Alaska Health Department, Adam Crum named state’s Revenue commissioner
Adam Crum, former head of Alaska’s Department of Health, will be taking over the Department of Revenue. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the move in a statement on Monday. Along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Crum was one of the main faces delivering health and safety updates to Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dunleavy described him as a “skilled and dedicated public servant,” in a statement. Previous Revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney retired on Sep. 9. Deven Mitchell headed the department after Mahoney’s departure, before being named executive director of the Permanent Fund earlier this month. Brian Fechter became acting commissioner on Nov. 8.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy still on track to secure another term with more ballots counted
Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy is holding on to his sizeable lead in Alaska’s governor race. The Division of Elections added an additional 27,000 ballots to the tally Tuesday. Dunleavy’s share dropped one point from 52.1% to 51%. If Dunleavy’s share of the vote remains over 50%, he...
alaskapublic.org
In reversal, Anchorage School District leaders now recommend keeping language immersion programs
Anchorage School District administrators are no longer recommending eliminating language immersion programs as part of a plan to balance its budget. The school board announced the decision to a crowded boardroom Tuesday night. More than 100 people had signed up to speak at the school board meeting, many in opposition...
