alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla company Thermo-Kool keeps cardboard from the landfill by making something new

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to the things we throw away, experts say nothing fills up the landfill faster than cardboard. Most of the cardboard that is collected in Anchorage is barged out of state to be recycled at papermills on the West Coast. But a Wasilla company has been keeping cardboard out of the landfill for a long time and turning it into something new.
WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Alaska is getting a new sled dog competition: the Delta Championship

A new contest is coming to the Kuskokwim 300 race season this winter in Western Alaska. The Delta Championship will be a season-long competition in which the top 10 finishers in each race, excluding the K300 and the Akiak Dash, will get points based on their finishing position, said Bethel-based race manager Paul Basile.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Talk of Alaska: How Inflation is Impacting Food Security

Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high, driving up the already-inflated prices of food around Alaska. Low salmon runs in parts of the state and wide-scale natural disasters have also affected subsistence living, leaving many Alaskans struggling to feed their families. What is the current state of food insecurity in Alaska, and what resources are available. We’ll talk with folks working to get food to those who need it, on the next Talk of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The Anchorage Police Department plans to carry the overdose-reversing Narcan. Also,...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School Board says immersion programs will not be cut to save money

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a major update on the budget cuts that the Anchorage School District is considering, the Anchorage School Board announced that the district’s language immersion programs will not be axed. At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, the support was overwhelming in favor of saving the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood elects Grand Camp leadership

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Native Brotherhood and Alaska Native Sisterhood gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early October was a hybrid event, with participation in-person in Anchorage, as well as...
ANCHORAGE, AK
kdll.org

An Anchor Point man's journey to legalize emus in Alaska

Emus are pretty exceptional birds. Averaging almost six feet tall, they’re the second tallest bird in the world, only after ostriches. They weigh more than 100 pounds, and they can’t fly. But, like more conventional chickens and turkeys, they’re also considered poultry. They’re harvested for meat, leather and...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Predator reduction efforts have not increased moose harvests, study says

A new scientific paper on predator reduction efforts in a large area of the Interior and Southcentral Alaska has found they have not increased hunter moose harvest over several decades. The recently published research looked for long-term correlation between predator control and moose harvest in Game Management Unit 13. One...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

kdll.org

Kenaitze Tribe receives grant to assess graveyard stabilization

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is getting more than $200,000 to look into stabilizing an ancestral gravesite in the Kalifornsky area against the threat of bluff erosion. Early this month, the Bureau of Indian Affairs announced a $45 million dollar investment in climate resiliency projects, spread out among almost 80 tribes and funded in part by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Dozens of those projects are connected to tribes and organizations in Alaska.
KALIFORNSKY, AK
alaskareporter.com

Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events

WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

FEMA extends Merbok aid application deadline

Western Alaskans have an extra two weeks to apply for state and federal disaster assistance as recovery efforts from ex-Typhoon Merbok are still ongoing in various communities. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, announced last week that it is extending the application deadline for disaster assistance from Nov. 22...
ALASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Study: Because Of Transition To Wind And Solar, Wyoming Will Begin To See Blackouts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming will see increased risk of blackouts, according to a new assessment by a nonprofit responsible for ensuring reliability on the grid that supplies energy to much of the West. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council’s “Assessment of Resource Adequacy” examines the...
WYOMING STATE
alaskapublic.org

After leading Alaska Health Department, Adam Crum named state’s Revenue commissioner

Adam Crum, former head of Alaska’s Department of Health, will be taking over the Department of Revenue. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the move in a statement on Monday. Along with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Crum was one of the main faces delivering health and safety updates to Alaskans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dunleavy described him as a “skilled and dedicated public servant,” in a statement. Previous Revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney retired on Sep. 9. Deven Mitchell headed the department after Mahoney’s departure, before being named executive director of the Permanent Fund earlier this month. Brian Fechter became acting commissioner on Nov. 8.
ALASKA STATE

