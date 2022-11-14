Since the inception of the Feast of St. Michael, the Cranford Knights of Columbus has supported this worthy event every year by running and staffing the always popular Beer Garden. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, St. Michael’s Church was able to hold the Feast this year and Cranford Brother Knights took care of everything volunteering in the Beer Garden and supporting the Feast across the board. After every feast, the Council donates any monies collected in our Beer Garden tip cups to a worthy charity and this year, we heard that the Cranford First Aid Squad needed new reflective vests to protect them while on duty. The Council donated the entire tip cup proceeds and happily purchased new personalized reflective vests for the Squad.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO