Renna Media
Starting Tonight: Chatham High School Presents “Puffs”
From November 17-19, the Chatham High School Theatre Department will present their fall play, Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. Puffs gives the audience a front-row seat to the sidelines of the world’s most famous magical journey. Follow Wayne and his outcast friends as they discover that there is a hero in all of us–even the underdog.
Renna Media
Clark American Legion Auxiliary Donates School Supplies
Clark American Legion Auxiliary Unit 328 recently donated school supplies to several area schools to assist students starting the new school year. Pictured are Judy Doran, Maureen Reilly, Patty Agudo, Tammi Angelo, President, Kathleen Switek, Margaret Alago, Jody Burns and Dianne Mott. Courtesy photo.
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Donate New Reflective Vests to First Aid Squad
Since the inception of the Feast of St. Michael, the Cranford Knights of Columbus has supported this worthy event every year by running and staffing the always popular Beer Garden. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic, St. Michael’s Church was able to hold the Feast this year and Cranford Brother Knights took care of everything volunteering in the Beer Garden and supporting the Feast across the board. After every feast, the Council donates any monies collected in our Beer Garden tip cups to a worthy charity and this year, we heard that the Cranford First Aid Squad needed new reflective vests to protect them while on duty. The Council donated the entire tip cup proceeds and happily purchased new personalized reflective vests for the Squad.
Parents Magazine
Some Schools Are Cancelling Snow Days—As Parents We Feel Punished
The New York City school chancellor announced earlier this school year that remote learning will replace the traditional snow day. Chancellor David Banks mentioned that "new technology" learned from COVID-19 protocols will allow students to keep learning, even during snow storms. While this could eliminate the need to add days to the end of the school calendar year, it doesn't help working parents or families without access to quality equipment or WiFi.
Renna Media
A Focus on Giving, Respect, and Safety for Coles Students
Since the start of the 2022 school year, the Coles student calendar has been filled with events and opportunities to demonstrate some of the school community’s core values – supporting others in our community, respect, and making healthy and safe choices. Supporting Local Families in Need. Students carried...
Renna Media
Linden High School is a Wonderland!
The drama department at Linden High School is leaping into the school year with their production of Alice in Wonderland: Down the Rabbit Hole on November 17th and 18th at 7:00 p.m. Drama teacher, Sandy Fenelus, directs this modern-day adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s trip to Wonderland in which the restless...
Renna Media
Social Concerns “Giving Tree”
With Thanksgiving behind them. Social Concerns will then be collecting donations for a “giving tree” which will be set up in vestibule of the church starting November 20th. The tree is decorated with tags which lists needed items. Donors simple take as many tags as they wish and...
Renna Media
Winter Walk kickoff lighting celebration – Nov. 20
Please join the Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, and our community partners as we celebrate the kickoff lighting celebration of the 2022 Winter Walk in Taylor Park on November 20, 2022, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Each year, the Chamber of Commerce raises funds to help create...
Renna Media
Westfield United Fund Launches United by Light Event
The Westfield United Fund is launching Westfield United by Light, an event to shine a light on mental health, and is asking the community to participate by lighting up their streets with candlelight luminaries on November 27. Residents can purchase luminary candle kits from WUF, with all proceeds going to support mental health programs at WUF agencies, including Caring Contact, Imagine, Jewish Family Service, Youth & Family Counseling, and YWCA Union County. For more information and to purchase a candle kit, visit westfieldunitedfund.org/unitedbylight.
Renna Media
Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosts Fall Fun Day
On Saturday, October 8th 2022, the Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosted a Fall Fun Day. Over 150 people were in attendance and were served lunch and snacks. Festive music played as children picked pumpkins from the front lawn, painted them with paint markers, and put face stickers on them. Everyone enjoyed touring the lodge and playing games. Elroy the Elk even made an appearance! It was a wonderful community day and we look forward to making this an annual event! Keep an eye out for another fun event around Easter!
Renna Media
Troop 228 Has Fun at Camp Winnebago
Submitted by 1st Class Scout, Drew Connolly, 7th grader at Warren Middle School. During the last week of July, Boy Scout Troop 228 had a ton of fun at Camp Winnebago. This year’s theme was “Get Back To Scouting.”. The days started off by getting up and raising...
Renna Media
Eagle Scout Project Builds Shed to House American Flags that Honor Vets
Submitted by Martin Wallberg American Legion Post 3. Due to the efforts of Eagle Scout Aidan Sheppard (Troop 72, Westfield), the Martin Wallberg American Legion Post 3 received a new storage shed. Throughout his scouting career, Aidan Sheppard partnered several times with the American Legion to serve the community. For...
KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses
A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
Renna Media
Cranford Historical Society to hold 95th Anniversary Celebration
The Cranford Historical Society is hosting an event to celebrate our 95th Anniversary! We invite guests to a candlelight walk though of our Museum, The Crane-Phillips House Museum, on December 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. The Museum is located at 124 North Union Avenue in Cranford and was named an “American Treasure” by the White House Millennium Council and the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1999. It was built in the style of Andrew Jackson Downing, an American architect, and it offers a glimpse of what life was like for a modest family in the Victorian era of opulence.
Renna Media
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Calvary Tabernacle Church
The community is invited to the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 69 Myrtle Street, Cranford, sponsored by the Cranford Clergy Council and the Cranford Interfaith Council. New this year is a “Caring and Sharing Fair” inviting local churches and non-profits to share their charitable activities and mission work, services to the community at large, and social justice projects. The Fair will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. preceding the service and following the service until 9:00 p.m.
Mayor Fulop and The Community Builders Celebrate Rehabilitation of Bergenview Apartments
Mayor Steven M. Fulop joined The Community Builders (TCB) and the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) recently to celebrate the substantial rehabilitation and grand opening of Bergenview Apartments. “The Community Builders is thrilled to give this historic site new life as Bergenview Apartments, providing residents with stable...
Renna Media
Grover Cleveland School’s Wrestling Club in it’s 2nd Year
The 2022-2023 School year marks the second year of the Grover Cleveland Wrestling Club. Last year we had a co-ed group of roughly 20 wrestlers between grades 4th and 5th. This year, we have increased our number to 33 students between 4th and 6th grades. The club is very popular...
Renna Media
“Coffee with a Cop” at Westfield Senior Citizens Housing
Westfield Senior Citizens Housing was delighted to welcome the Westfield Police Department once again to engage with our seniors on their “Coffee with a Cop” tour. The Westfield Police officers brought coffee, soft pretzels, muffins, pastries and a variety of safety items to distribute to our seniors at 1133 and 1129 Boynton Avenue.
Renna Media
Steppaz With Attitude the next big thing in Rahway
Steppaz With Attitude started in March of 2018, with only seven girls participating in the team. They are currently being led by their head Coach and Head Director, Coach Simone Smith. The team is composed of two groups: Steppaz With Attitude (High School/Middle School Level) and Steppettez With Attitude (Elementary Middle Level) The Team has grown from only having seven members on the team to over 50!
baristanet.com
Remembering Sandra Lang, Former Montclair Councilor
Montclair remembers former Montclair Councilor and lifelong Montclair resident Sandra Lang, who died on Thursday, November 10. Lang was 79. Lang served two terms on the Township Council, was a member of the local YWCA, a campaigner for the YMCA, a president of the local chapter of the NAACP, a Board Member and current Secretary of the Union Montclair Housing Corporation which included serving the tenants of the Mathew G. Carter Apartments for over 20 years.
