ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Teen injured in shootout at Spartanburg parking lot; 1 charged

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoHtX_0jAaHg0n00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was injured after she was caught in the crossfire when two people began shooting at each other in a Spartanburg parking lot.

The shooting happened Saturday in the parking lot of the Norris Ridge Apartments on Imperial Drive around 5 p.m.

Spartanburg Police said two men were arguing when they began shooting at each other using parked vehicles to avoid being hit.

The 15-year-old victim, who was inside one of the vehicles, told police that she jumped into the back of the SUV to avoid being shot but was hit in the leg.

She was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with injuries which are not life-threatening, police said.

According to Spartanburg Police, they identified one of the two shooters as 20-year-old Trayvis Woodruff.

Woodruff was charged with attempted murder.

Investigators said they have not yet identified the second shooter and that more charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

Woodruff is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Gun found in Upstate student's backpack

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies seek 2 missing teens in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help searching for two teenagers with medical conditions who ran away from a group home. Deputies said 16-year-old Ayden Middleton and 15-year-old Delilah Wagner were last seen around 7:30 p.m. at Venice Group Home on South Industrial Drive in Simpsonville. Deputies described […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. Deputies said they responded to Westside High School in reference to a call made around 1:30 p.m. Upon arrival, authorities located a loaded firearm and marijuana inside the student’s bookbag. Deputies took the student into […]
FOX Carolina

Greenville County deputies giving away free boxed lunches

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it is hosting a free boxed lunch giveaway for those in need. Deputies said the lunches are funded by the Isaiah 40:31 Foundation, which generously donated funds to purchase roughly 160 meals from The Honey Baked Ham Company for deputies to hand out on Monday, Nov. 21.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man hit while working on stalled car in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was hit while working on a stalled vehicle in Union County Wednesday night. According to troopers, the pedestrian was working on their car in the middle of SC 215 at 11 p.m. when a Honda sedan hit the person while trying to pass.
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Officers catch suspects breaking into cars along Laurens Rd.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers recently caught two suspects breaking into and damaging cars at dealerships along Laurens Road. Officers said they were patrolling the dealerships at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when they noticed that one of the cars had its emergency flashers...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville woman sentenced to minimum of 30 years after shooting, killing boyfriend

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Hendersonville woman has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019. A press release from R. Andrew Murray, District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, announced Natalie Louise Miller, 33, from Hendersonville, pled guilty on Nov. 14 second-degree murder and concealment of a death charges pursuant to a plea agreement where the defendant agreed to an aggravated minimum sentence of 300 months (25 years) and a maximum of 372 months (31 years) on the second-degree murder charge, followed by a consecutive minimum sentence of 60 months (5 years) and a maximum sentence of 84 months (7 years) on a concealment of death charge. The total sentence was 30 years minimum and 38 years maximum, DA Murray wrote.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Three minors missing in Greenville County

Hidden Pastures Unicorn Farm is hosting the Yuletide Unicorn Festival this year. Jane Dyer joins us in studio to preview this year's Kringle Holiday Village in Greenville. Dog groomer Cinde Durham appeared in bond court on Wednesday, Nov. 16 after she was caught on camera grabbing a dog by the neck.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy