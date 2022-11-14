USC and Clemson to kick off at noon November 26

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The annual rivalry game between South Carolina and Clemson will kick off at noon on November 26, it was announced Monday.

The game will be played in Death Valley as the Gamecocks visit the Tigers for the regular season finale.

Clemson has won seven in a row in the series dating back to 2014 and holds the all-time series lead 72-4-42.

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

