Actress Daphne Zuniga took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial on Tuesday to recall how her friend Jennifer Siebel Newsom behaved during a 2005 hike as she described meeting with Weinstein. Zuniga, who is best known for her role in Melrose Place, told Los Angeles Superior Court jurors that she and Siebel Newsom went on a hike in Franklin Canyon in Beverly Hills, and that the impression she got of her friend’s encounter with the disgraced producer was an ominous one. “She seemed upset, squirmy, agitated,” Zuniga said. “I asked how it went, she said, ‘Not good, I don’t want to talk about it.’ Zuniga would later learn that Weinstein allegedly raped her friend—who is now married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and set to testify in the trial—in a hotel room. Read more at The Daily Beast.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO