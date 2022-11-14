ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

‘Melrose Place’ Actress Says Jennifer Siebel Newsom Was Upset After Meeting Weinstein

Actress Daphne Zuniga took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s sex-crimes trial on Tuesday to recall how her friend Jennifer Siebel Newsom behaved during a 2005 hike as she described meeting with Weinstein. Zuniga, who is best known for her role in Melrose Place, told Los Angeles Superior Court jurors that she and Siebel Newsom went on a hike in Franklin Canyon in Beverly Hills, and that the impression she got of her friend’s encounter with the disgraced producer was an ominous one. “She seemed upset, squirmy, agitated,” Zuniga said. “I asked how it went, she said, ‘Not good, I don’t want to talk about it.’ Zuniga would later learn that Weinstein allegedly raped her friend—who is now married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom and set to testify in the trial—in a hotel room. Read more at The Daily Beast.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Questions Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Emails, Political Donations During Combative Cross-Examination

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys took out a binder of emails when questioning Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding her testimony about being sexually assaulted by the fallen movie producer. The First Partner of California is a key witness in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, having accused Weinstein of rape. Throughout contentious and combative cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, spent at least two hours displaying dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Siebel Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein, asking him for producing advice and seeking political donations for her husband, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein’s defense argued that the emails between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein...
