Middle River, MD

18-year-old charged in Middle River killing

By Jeff Hager
 3 days ago
According to charging documents, 42-year-old Tyran Caulk got out of his car parked in the 9900 block of Berliner Place in Middle River and walked to the rear of the vehicle and opened the trunk as two suspects approached and gunned him down.

“I just heard a couple of different shots, fewer than 10, and then I didn’t want to go outside and look,” said Benjamin Smith who lives in a nearby building.

By the time police arrived on the scene, the two gunmen had fled with a black book bag they seized from the front of the car following the shooting.

“When our officers got there, they located one person that was suffering from a gunshot wound,” said Baltimore County Police Sgt. Gladys Brown, “The officers began to administer first aid. Unfortunately, the person was pronounced deceased.”

Aided by descriptions of the two men, police scoured the area, and came upon 18-year-old Elijah Sattler who was wearing a distinctive green hoodie.

Court records suggest they discovered an empty 9 millimeter handgun magazine inside one of his pockets.

Police later searched the house Sattler shares with his mother, on Aldeney Avenue, about half a mile from the shooting scene.

Inside the home, police found the victim’s stolen backpack, several bags of marijuana and four 9 millimeter handguns.

Back at the crime scene, officers also found bags of pot and 9 millimeter shell casings laying next to the victim and his vehicle from the apparent armed robbery.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the friends, the family and the community of of Mr. Caulk while they try to deal with this most difficult, difficult, terrible tragedy,” said Brown.

