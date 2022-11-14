Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest ThursdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Here’s where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in the Piedmont Triad
(WGHP) — In North Carolina, one in eight people face hunger, according to Feeding America, and inflation is making the problem even worse. That’s why there are multiple community organizations working to make sure that families have something to put on the table for Thanksgiving. We’ve compiled a list of the community events in the […]
Most North Carolinians say stop putting up your Christmas decorations in October
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Forget the weather outside: Retail outlets went from frightful to delightful pretty early this year, putting up Santa Claus displays almost before ghosts and witches had finished haunting their aisles. And most of us think that Halloween is too early to start marketing for Christmas. That’s the findings of a […]
German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
kiss951.com
Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses
Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
German ventilation company relocates headquarters to Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that German Ventilation manufacturer, Ziehl-Abegg, Inc., will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth County. The company says it will invest more than $100 million to expand its operations and relocate its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem. "I am delighted to...
wfmynews2.com
Walls of Love offers people free items in Greensboro
The Walls of Love campaign made its way to south Davie and East Washington Street. It's part of a national effort and UNCG and NC State students made it happen here.
West Market Street reopened after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
Triad employers working to retain and hire workers
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about creating a culture where people want to work. That's the goal of the Burlington Police Department as they work to hire and retain officers. Burlington city council approved new benefits for officers, including paid parental leave, additional sick leave, and nearly a $9,000 pay raise.
WXII 12
German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
Free car seat inspection to be offered in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department wants to make parents aware of free car seat inspections on Friday. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be installing car seats at the Kernodle Senior Center from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated nearly half of all...
Burlington Police Department struggles with officer retention
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department hopes an extra $10,000 will help with recruitment efforts That’s part of a new initiative to address major staffing shortages. Last year new officers with the BPD were making a little over $38,000. In January, that number jumped to $46,000 As of Nov. 26, the starting salary […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
The price was right: Eastern North Carolina woman snags top $200,000 on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported on a big scratch-off ticket win by a Pamlico County woman. Bridget White, of Oriental, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. White bought her lucky The Price is Right™ ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road...
‘Insane!’ North Carolina family captures bear encounter during Tennessee vacation
The encounter happened Saturday morning in a cabin outside the city limits of Gatlinburg during the family’s vacation.
Crash temporarily closes a portion of N. Church St. in Greensboro until further notice
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash closed a road in Greensboro Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the Greensboro Police Department said the 2400 block of North Church Street is closed for an extended period of time until further notice. Police said drivers are encouraged to find an alternate...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
North Church St near Cone Elementary in Greensboro closed due to damaged utility pole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy road has been shut down in Greensboro due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole. North Church Street between Cornwallis Drive and 14th Street was closed due to a crash, according to Greensboro Police Department. Parts of N. Church St. have reopened as of around 7:45 a.m., […]
High Point organizations work to get Thanksgiving meals to families in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year. Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition. “As far as […]
Burlington announces new employee, enhanced police officer benefits
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announces new employee benefits and an enhanced package to benefit current and future police officers. All City of Burlington employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave and earn additional sick leave. The additional sick leave will be distributed to city employees based on their consecutive years of service for many years.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0