ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

German ventilation company moving North American headquarters to Winston-Salem with $100M expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A major economic development is coming to the Piedmont Triad. On Wednesday, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper announced that Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. will be moving its North American headquarters to Winston-Salem and investing more than $100 million to expand its operations. The new headquarters will create 189 new jobs in Forsyth […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
kiss951.com

Local North Carolina Hospitals Limiting Visitors Due To Viruses

Local North Carolina hospital system Atrium Health is limited visitors to hospitals as of November 16, 2022. According to a press release this move was made out of concern for the health and well-being of the community. They also cited the widespread prevalence of respiratory viruses such as RSV and flu among young children. As a result, Atrium is asking that children 12 and under do not visit patients who are hospitalized. These restrictions went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 7 a.m.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

West Market Street reopened after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of West Market Street are now open. A crash involving injuries closes West Market Street in Greensboro Thursday. All lanes of West Market Street from Edwardia Street to Norwalk Street are closed for an extended period. Drivers are encouraged to be careful while...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Triad employers working to retain and hire workers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's about creating a culture where people want to work. That's the goal of the Burlington Police Department as they work to hire and retain officers. Burlington city council approved new benefits for officers, including paid parental leave, additional sick leave, and nearly a $9,000 pay raise.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer to invest over $100 million in Forsyth County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new manufacturer headquarters coming to the triad plans to invest over $100 million and create hundreds of jobs, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's press release. Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will establish its North American headquarters in...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free car seat inspection to be offered in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department wants to make parents aware of free car seat inspections on Friday. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be installing car seats at the Kernodle Senior Center from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated nearly half of all...
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington Police Department struggles with officer retention

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department hopes an extra $10,000 will help with recruitment efforts That’s part of a new initiative to address major staffing shortages. Last year new officers with the BPD were making a little over $38,000. In January, that number jumped to $46,000 As of Nov. 26, the starting salary […]
BURLINGTON, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington announces new employee, enhanced police officer benefits

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The City of Burlington announces new employee benefits and an enhanced package to benefit current and future police officers. All City of Burlington employees will receive six weeks of paid parental leave and earn additional sick leave. The additional sick leave will be distributed to city employees based on their consecutive years of service for many years.
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy