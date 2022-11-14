Read full article on original website
Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?
Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
Hong Kong's leading crypto retail operator says it ceases trading as FTX fallout roils sector
HONG KONG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A leading cryptocurrency retail service provider in Hong Kong said it has ceased trading as the broader fallout from the collapse of FTX, and solvency issues at other major crypto firms, continues to roil the sector.
European shares open higher as battered miners rise
Nov 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday after two straight days of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
