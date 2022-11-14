ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Binance Just Moved $2B Bitcoin From Its Proof Of Reserves: What's Going On?

Binance is under hot waters, after it moved 127,351 Bitcoins BTC/USD from its Proof of Reserve wallet BTCB/USD to cold storage, on-chain data reveals. What Happened: After the above-mentioned transfer, over 68,200 BTC worth $1.1 billion were transferred to Binance from an anonymous wallet. In total, 59,151 BTC, over $98M unpegged from Binance’s BTC reserves.
European shares open higher as battered miners rise

Nov 18 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday after two straight days of declines, as investors snapped up beaten-down miners, though gains were limited by hawkish comments from more U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

