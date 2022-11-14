Reported home invasion leads to SWAT standoff in University Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A home invasion armed robbery in University Heights led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Monday after one of the suspected perpetrators eluded officers, possibly by holing up in a home in the neighborhood.

The robbery in the 4300 block of Louisiana Street was reported at about 8:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Soon after arriving in the area, patrol officers took two suspects into custody, SDPD public affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

A third remained at large, however, and was believed to be hiding inside a house near the intersection of Louisiana Street and El Cajon Boulevard.

At about 11 a.m., special weapons, and tactics personnel were dispatched to the neighborhood along with crisis counselors, who sought to contact the outstanding suspect and establish a dialogue that could lead to a peaceful resolution of the situation, Sharki said.

The standoff ended just after 7:30 p.m. when the third suspect was taken into custody after the third suspect was taken into custody three houses away. According to police, the man was found in an outbuilding attached to a building near where the standoff began.

