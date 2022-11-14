ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Annita Models Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Dress in Sandals at Baby2Baby Gala 2022

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 3 days ago
Anitta was one of many stars attending the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala. The event was held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 12.

The “Girl From Rio” singer wore a white vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress. The lacy ensemble featured a tired skirt with several ruffles and a short train.

The Brazilian singer accessorized with several jewelry pieces. Anitta wore heart-shaped hoop earrings from Tiffany and Co., a choker necklace featuring a Tiffany & Co. maltese cross clip, several diamond rings, and a gold and diamond bangle bracelet.

The Brazilian pop artist paired the look with a natural glam makeup look with the exception of a brown smokey eye and a casually-styled low bun.

When it came down to footwear, Anitta went with a semi-hidden pair of black ankle-strap sandals. The styled featured heels reaching at least 3 inches. When you see Anitta on a red carpet you will typically find her wearing sky-high stilettos or strappy sandals like this one. Strappy sandals are a versatile footwear style that goes well with many outfits, from red-carpet dresses to casual skinny jeans.

Baby2Baby is a national nonprofit organization supporting children living in poverty and providing relief to families impacted by the U.S. baby formula shortage. Several celebrities showed face including Kylie Jenner, Lori Harvey, Anitta, Jenna DeWan and Emma Roberts. The annual fundraising gala was hosted by Paul Mitchell to bring recognition to people that contribute and support the charity like Kim Kardashian who was awarded the “Giving Tree Award.”

