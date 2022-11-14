ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Four University of Idaho students dead in apparent homicides

By Kevin Richert
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RR9p7_0jAaG9YU00

The University of Idaho’s main campus is located on the rolling hills of the Palouse in Moscow. (Courtesy of the University of Idaho).

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 14, 2022:

Four University of Idaho students are dead in apparent homicides.

Few details have been released about the deaths, but the university confirmed that the victims were students.

“It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be victims of homicide,” President C. Scott Green said in a statement on Twitter Sunday night.

News of the homicides began unfolding earlier that day.

At about noon PST, police officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in an apartment on King Road near campus, police captain Tyson Berrett told Emily Pearce of the Lewiston Tribune . Police launched a homicide investigation after finding four dead people at the scene, Pearce reported.

At about 2 p.m. PST, the university tweeted that Moscow police were investigating a homicide on King Road, urging students to stay away from the area and shelter in place.

The university tweeted out a second alert 39 minutes later. “Investigation continues. Suspect unknown. (Moscow Police Department) does not believe there is an active threat. Shelter in place lifted. Remain vigilant.”

On Sunday evening, Green confirmed that the apparent homicides involved students, but reiterated that the police did not believe there was an active threat.

The students have not been identified.

The university canceled classes for Monday.

This story was originally published by the Idaho Capital Sun which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus, including the Daily Montanan, supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

The post Four University of Idaho students dead in apparent homicides appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Montanan

‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community’

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 16, 2022 In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief […] The post ‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MOSCOW, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Autopsies completed for U of I murder victims

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County says the autopsies of the four students who were murdered at the University of Idaho over the weekend have been completed. Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley says it took nine hours to complete the autopsies. Evidence has been transferred to the Moscow Police Department, and autopsy findings have been shared with law enforcement and...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Even more questions coming from University of Idaho homicide investigation

MOSCOW, ID. — Four families that should be planning Thanksgiving dinner are now planning their childrens’ funerals instead. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said the deaths of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves — four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend — is one of the most traumatic deaths she’s ever experienced. READ:...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy