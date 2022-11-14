Man shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard in Milwaukee

A man was shot and killed near Teutonia and Villard on Monday.

TMJ4 The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) confirms they have responded to Teutonia and Villard for a reported shooting.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to the homicide around 1:50 p.m.

The victim, an unidentified adult man, died from a gunshot wound.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

TMJ4 The medical examiner responded to a reported shooting near Teutonia and Villard on Monday.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip