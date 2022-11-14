Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Little Rock sees coldest morning since March
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the first two weeks of November featured well above average, and even record-breaking temperatures, conditions have started to cool down in a hurry. For the last five days temperatures have been around 10°+ below average, and Thursday morning lows were the coldest so far....
5newsonline.com
What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold & Grey Friday
TONIGHT: The first part of the night starts off clear, which will be ideal for viewing the Leonid Meteor Shower. North & northwest Arkansas will see more clouds and some very light snow that should not affect travel. Lows drop close to 30°F in Little Rock by sunrise with more clouds by then.
KATV
Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s why tonight’s winter weather advisories look different
The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued its first winter weather alerts of the season and this year they look much different.
Arkansas hunter's death brings safety reminder from Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's deer season, and for many, the sport is all in good fun— but it can also be a dangerous game with hazards that can sneak up on hunters. Those hazards include a danger that recently killed a man in Johnson County. According to...
Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas
(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
KATV
Tennessee woman 'pays it forward' to help cover Lake Hamilton student lunch debt
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — At the beginning of November, Lake Hamilton Elementary School received an inquiry from a woman who wanted to pay the lunch debts on behalf of her mother-in-law's birthday. Tammy Delorey of Tennessee is the woman who paid it forward by wanting to help others with...
Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area
ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Ready for a cold, wet and snowy night?
Clouds will really fill in this afternoon and temperatures will stay in the 40s. Little Rock will have a high temperature of only 47°. Rain will move into West Arkansas this afternoon and Central Arkansas late this afternoon. As the rain arrives to Central Arkansas, higher elevations in West...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night
TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
KATV
AR HBCUs host Black Wall Street Career Fest
(Little Rock, KATV) — Arkansas’ first HBCU lead career fest is happening at Arkansas Baptist College. This Black Wall Street career event is the first of its kind and will feature over 20 organizations geared toward preparing students for the workforce. With Nov.16 being National Career Development day,...
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
KTBS
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports 1 death and injuries related to tree stands
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the first week of deer hunting season comes to a close, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, advises hunters to practice safety. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said tree stand injuries and fatalities have become common these past few years.
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls
Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
KATV
AG Rutledge announces $5 million allocation to state and local law enforcement
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday there will be funding to benefit state and local law enforcement. Rutledge said the allocated $5 million is to be directed to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the Camp Joe T. Robinson Army base.
KATV
Starbucks in Fayetteville becomes first in Arkansas to unionize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Starbucks workers in Fayetteville have become the first in the state to unionize. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that workers at Wedington Drive successfully petitioned for an election last month. Out of 21 employees, 11 voted to form a union, nine voted against it,...
KTLO
Rutledge announces 40 state Google settlement over location tracking practices
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Monday announced 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google account settings. Arkansas will receive $11,368,923.47 from the settlement. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S history; Arkansas serves on the executive committee.”We expect web browsers, like Google, to protect the privacy of its users rather than to exploit their information,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “This historic settlement warns companies that they must clearly disclose when they are tracking location information and provide consumers with easily accessible settings to block the tracking of their location information.”
Comments / 0