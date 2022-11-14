ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

5newsonline.com

What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold & Grey Friday

TONIGHT: The first part of the night starts off clear, which will be ideal for viewing the Leonid Meteor Shower. North & northwest Arkansas will see more clouds and some very light snow that should not affect travel. Lows drop close to 30°F in Little Rock by sunrise with more clouds by then.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Winter weather expected for portions of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the first time this season across the higher elevations of western and northern Arkansas. This will be in effect until 3AM. The precipitation should be gone from our state shortly after midnight. A cold rain has moved...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Ammunition manufacturer bringing 125 jobs to Arkansas

(The Center Square) - Ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi announced Tuesday it is expanding operations in Arkansas, creating 125 new jobs. The Italian-based company, which already has one site in Arkansas, said the new expansion in the Port of Little Rock would represent a $42 million investment. “This is the second development...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Road crews treating roads as winter weather enters the area

ARKANSAS, USA — Road crews treated roads on Monday, Nov. 14, as a system of winter mix came through the area. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says crews spent hours preparing state highways for the weather. Spokesperson Dave Parker expressed that ARDOT's key approach to the weather is to plan and stay ahead.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wintry weather Monday night

TONIGHT: Drier air continues to push into central Arkansas as of 9pm Monday night. Highest snowfall totals 2-3″ have been reported in Washington County in northwest Arkansas. There are a few slushy spots reported on roadways farther north, including Jasper, Huntsville & Eureka Springs. All wintry weather should be clearing the state entirely after midnight. Little Rock will be cloudy and cold with low temps dropping to near 34°F near sunrise.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Sign Nation’s Top Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in program history, Arkansas has landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Razorbacks’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. Previously, Arkansas’ highest-rated class was No. 2 by Perfect Game (2014) and No. 3 by Baseball America (2017 & 2020).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

AR HBCUs host Black Wall Street Career Fest

(Little Rock, KATV) — Arkansas’ first HBCU lead career fest is happening at Arkansas Baptist College. This Black Wall Street career event is the first of its kind and will feature over 20 organizations geared toward preparing students for the workforce. With Nov.16 being National Career Development day,...
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas Employee Benefits director warns of future budget shortfalls

Regulators are calling for more funding for state employee insurance plans to help avoid future budget shortfalls. Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council discussed a quarterly report Wednesday with Jake Bleed, director of the state Employee Benefits Division. Bleed says the insurance...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

AG Rutledge announces $5 million allocation to state and local law enforcement

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday there will be funding to benefit state and local law enforcement. Rutledge said the allocated $5 million is to be directed to the Arkansas State Police to continue to expand the 200-acre Precision Driving Training Complex on the Camp Joe T. Robinson Army base.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Starbucks in Fayetteville becomes first in Arkansas to unionize

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Starbucks workers in Fayetteville have become the first in the state to unionize. Our content partner 40/29 News reported that workers at Wedington Drive successfully petitioned for an election last month. Out of 21 employees, 11 voted to form a union, nine voted against it,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Rutledge announces 40 state Google settlement over location tracking practices

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge Monday announced 40 states have reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google account settings. Arkansas will receive $11,368,923.47 from the settlement. This is the largest multistate Attorney General privacy settlement in U.S history; Arkansas serves on the executive committee.”We expect web browsers, like Google, to protect the privacy of its users rather than to exploit their information,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “This historic settlement warns companies that they must clearly disclose when they are tracking location information and provide consumers with easily accessible settings to block the tracking of their location information.”
ARKANSAS STATE

