Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Talia von Oelhoffen leads Oregon State women’s basketball past Eastern Washington
Talia von Oelhoffen scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Oregon State Beavers held off Eastern Washington for a 73-66 women’s basketball victory Thursday night at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Raegan Beers also notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State, while Jelena...
750thegame.com
Heavy line change in Oregon vs. Utah game
While Oregon quarterback Bo Nix’s status is questionable for Saturday’s game against Utah, the betting line would seem to indicate that gamblers believe he’s out, especially after wide receiver Kris Hutson said “Bo is down, it’s next man up.”. Oregon coach Dan Lanning will join...
Oregon State’s Jim Michalczik not afraid to use offensive line backups: ‘They know what they’re doing’
It’s been a while since Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has had to tinker with his position group during games. OSU’s offensive line has been close to bulletproof the past two seasons, with minimal injuries and changes to the starting lineup. This being football, it couldn’t...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 81-51 win over Montana State
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for tonight’s game between Oregon and Montana State. The Ducks won 81-51. The Ducks awee coming off a brutal loss to UC Irvine. Oregon was favored by 10.5, according to VegasInsider.com. Below are live updates from tonight’s game. FINAL: OREGON 81,...
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
Oregon State men’s basketball off to a 3-0 start after rolling Bushnell 83-66
Oregon State matched its win total from a year ago nine days into the 2022-23 men’s basketball season Tuesday night when the Beavers defeated Bushnell 83-66 in Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 16 of his team-high 19 points during the second half, and was one of four Beavers...
Dan Lanning: Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix ‘preparing as if he can go’ against Utah, backups ‘ready to go if needed’
The status of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix against No. 10 Utah remains undetermined, but the nation’s most accurate passer has been on the practice field this week and preparing to play Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Nix, who went down after taking a helmet...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: ‘Let the sickos rule the world’
(0:00 - 10:00) Thanksgiving side dish power rankings. -- Ryan Clarke, rclarke@oregonian.com, Twitter: @RyanTClarke. Subscribe to Soccer Made in Portland anywhere you listen to podcasts.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Brooklyn Nets are once again attempting to navigate an NBA season while dealing with controversy surrounding a star player, or two. Kyrie Irving remains suspended and Ben Simmons, acquired last season for James Harden, still can’t figure out how to play offense in the NBA. In fact, he is worse than he was two seasons ago.
Portland is the fastest-talking city in the whole country, according to report
Quick, finish what you were saying so you can read this story. It shouldn’t take long, if you’re an Oregonian. No need for me to wait. According to a report from The Preply, Portland is the fastest-talking city in America. We come by it naturally, apparently – Oregon...
Oregon’s No. 1 pastry spot isn’t in Portland, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, Seal Rock Espresso and Bakery sells the best pastries that Oregon has to offer. Located in Seal Rock, the bakery has over 100 reviews on the site and an overall rating of five stars.
Sorry, but you can't buy those Dame Adidas PDX carpet sneakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Tuesday night's win against San Antonio, the Portland Trail Blazers wore this season's City Edition jerseys for the first time. The black uniforms feature a diagonal sash of the iconic blue, purple and green PDX carpet, with the letters PDX and the jersey number in white. And they seem to be a hit.
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Sword death of Portland landlord in slasher mask ruled self-defense
By the time Robert Bainter decided to move out of the four-bedroom Victorian house he shared in the Eliot neighborhood in early September, the 31-year-old tenant said he felt certain the landlord would eventually do something terrible. For weeks, the landlord, Justin Valdivia, had been harassing Bainter by text, phone...
Powell’s Books to host Portland Thorns legend Christine Sinclair for book signing
Powell’s Books will host Portland Thorns legend Christine Sinclair Saturday for a book signing event. Sinclair’s memoir, Playing the Long Game, was published Nov. 1 and written with Canadian sports journalist Stephen Brunt. The book chronicles the rise of Canada women’s soccer on the international stage and Sinclair’s...
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Nick Herrera, Portland’s first Mexican American brewery owner, dies at age 45
Nick Herrera, a father and husband who held a doctorate in microbiology but left that career to become a brewer, eventually founding Entre Compas, Portland’s first Mexican American-owned brewery, has died. He was 45. Angel Medina, Herrera’s business partner in Entre Compas, announced the death on Wednesday. Medina said...
Opinion: Rossman Landfill project deserves Oregon City support
Jerry Herrmann: Skilled professionals have plan that can solve many environmental impacts, restore historic Abernethy GreenRecent discussions and articles about a proposed development at Rossman Landfill in Oregon City need clarification. For the past several years, a qualified and talented design and development group have been seeking to make things happen on a site all of us "let go" between the 1960s and 1983. During that 23-year period, over 100 acres of historic bottomland, wetlands and cultural history areas were excavated, filled and ultimately destroyed as Oregon's first major landfill was constructed. Rossman Landfill was an idea to deal...
King Estate purchases Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
One of Oregon’s largest wine producers just got bigger. King Estate Winery, Eugene, announced Thursday their acquisition of longtime vineyard partner Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, a 70-acre site in Junction City. Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards, established in 1983, was owned by Robin and Danuta Pfeiffer. Before planting grapevines, the...
Oregon Powerball winner happy with $1 million prize: ‘I’m not greedy’
At 82, he is retired from driving trucks but when he claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the recent record jackpot run, he shared his plans: He’ll use some of the money to buy his wife a Cadillac. Brooks Keebey, of Salem, bought $10 worth of Powerball tickets...
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
87K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0