Jerry Herrmann: Skilled professionals have plan that can solve many environmental impacts, restore historic Abernethy GreenRecent discussions and articles about a proposed development at Rossman Landfill in Oregon City need clarification. For the past several years, a qualified and talented design and development group have been seeking to make things happen on a site all of us "let go" between the 1960s and 1983. During that 23-year period, over 100 acres of historic bottomland, wetlands and cultural history areas were excavated, filled and ultimately destroyed as Oregon's first major landfill was constructed. Rossman Landfill was an idea to deal...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO