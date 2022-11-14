ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nick Cannon Faces Backlash After Baby #12 Reveal As He's Set To Pay 'Nearly $3 Million A YEAR' In Child Support

Critics are calling out Nick Cannon after it was revealed he is expecting baby #12 amid reports he will soon be paying "nearly $3 million a year" in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.This week, pregnant Abby De La Rosa confirmed the Wild 'n Out host is the father of her unborn third child just days after model Alyssa Scott announced she and Cannon are expecting their second child together following the loss of their son, Zen.Cannon shares his children with six different mothers. He has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby #11 Into the World!!!!!

… Nick Cannon is a father once again. On November 11, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced that they were parents together for the third time, as the latter just gave birth to the former’s 11th kid overall. It’s a lot to keep track of, we know.
DJ Reveals She is Pregnant with Nick Cannon’s 12th Child

A DJ and Instagram influencer who considers herself a “public figure” on the social media platform has announced that she is pregnant with…wait for it…Nick Cannon’s TWELFTH child. Abby De La Rosa, the woman who is already the mother to the comedian’s twin boys, Zion...
Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 11, His Second with Model Alyssa Scott: 'Miracle and a Blessing'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Nick Cannon is adding another baby to his brood. The actor is expecting his eleventh baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott. Cannon, 42, and Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021. On Thursday, Scott shared a series of intimate photos with Cannon from the pair's maternity shoot together. In the pictures, Scott and Cannon are both naked in a bathtub, as the musician cradles Scott's baby bump. "This is a...
Nick Cannon Revealed How Much He Pays in Child Support

Nick Cannon divulged how much he pays in child support annually during a recent interview with entertainment blog The Neighborhood Talk. Now a father of eleven with his youngest child on the way, Cannon has been the subject of public criticism for years. His latest comments regarding money come in...
Nick Cannon Snuggles Son Rise, 1 Month, Attending Golden’s, 5, Basketball Game: Photos

Nick Cannon, 42, showed off his bond with his newborn son Rise during his son Golden’s basketball game on Friday. The actor, who is expecting his 12th child, held the one-month-old close to his chest as he attended the five-year-old’s game in Los Angeles, CA and looked calm and content. He wore a black and white patterned bomber jacket over a black hoodie and black jogging pants during the outing.
Nick Cannon appears to confirm he is expecting 12th child

Nick Cannon appeared to confirm that he has fathered a twelfth child, his third with Abby De La Rosa.The Masked Singer host already shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, born in June 2021, with the DJ and former radio personality.Cannon retweeted a tweet from the restaurant chain Chili’s, in which they told him they “don’t limit kids meals”, saying: “Kool, we gonna need 12 orders of the “baby” back ribs!!!”.The news follows model Alyssa Scott’s confirmation in October that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsAdult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gazeGiant octopus ‘hugs’ Canadian diver in extraordinary encounter
Nick Cannon’s 11th Baby, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, Has Arrived

The entertainer has welcomed a handful of children this year, and still has at least one more on the way with Alyssa Scott. The Cannon clan is expanding once again. It’s been a busy year for Wild ‘N Out entertainer Nick Cannon, who has welcomed no shortage of babies in recent months – all of them from different women. The California native has long been open about his desire to have a large family, but much of the world continues to look on in disapproval as paternity announcements seemingly come in from every direction.
‘The Masked Singer’ brutally roasts Nick Cannon over his multiple kids: ‘I don’t want to get pregnant’

Social media users have been relentlessly poking fun at Nick Cannon over his multiple kids (as of this writing, he has fathered 11 children with a 12th on the way), and now even “The Masked Singer” is getting in on the action. During Wednesday’s “Comedy Roast Night” episode of Fox’s reality TV show, panelist Ken Jeong and contestant Snowstorm brutally roasted the talented host on multiple occasions. “I know Nick is tired. He’s been up all night memorizing his kids’ names,” Jeong stated at the start of the show during his brief stand-up routine. That comment got a big laugh from...

