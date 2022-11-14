Read full article on original website
Kimberly Walbridge
3d ago
oh no 🥺💔🙏💜 sending prayers! I hope the Uber driver is okay and unharmed. One of my former customers was an Uber driver in that area and sincerely hope it was not him ..Also hope everyone will be okay . sending prayers!
Police: Uber Driver Carjacked in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating the carjacking of an Uber driver that occurred late Sunday night in downtown Silver Spring. Police responded to the 900 block of Silver Spring Ave. at approximately 10:43 p.m. Sunday for a report of a carjacking, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. A preliminary investigation...
Man arrested at Dulles Airport after shooting ex-girlfriend, man, dog in Dumfries, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — Two people were shot to death inside the basement after a man forced his way into the residence in Dumfries, Virginia, officials said. The family dog was also shot. The incident happened in the 17400 block of the Isle Royale Terrance at 11:16 p.m. on Wednesday....
Woman stabbed in Fairfax, suspect arrested hours later
A man has been arrested after barricading himself in an apartment for hours following a reported stabbing in Fairfax on Wednesday evening.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police warn of 'Kidnapping Scam'
It's Financial Crime Week and in an effort to make sure people don't fall victim, Fairfax County police are warning residents about a kidnapping scam to be on the lookout for. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports from Fairfax with the details.
mocoshow.com
One Person Arrested and Charged for Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery of Popeyes; Detectives Attempt to Identify Second Suspect
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 30-year-old Keyren Chester Ross, of Washington D.C., with an armed carjacking and armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Detectives are attempting to identify and locate a second suspect.
Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on Sunday evening in Northwest, D.C. The incident took place on the 1800 Block of T Street. Shortly after 7:30 pm, the victim was approached by the three teens. The suspects displayed handguns and demanded items from the victim. The victim refused to comply. All three suspects were arrested by police. Three teens were arrested. A 15-year-old from D.C. was charged with armed robbery and possession of a BB gun. A 16 and 17-year-old were both arrested and charged with The post Three Teens Charged in D.C. Armed Robbery appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Reminds Drivers That Holiday Season Marks Beginning of Increased Danger Period for Fatal Alcohol-Related Crashes
Per Montgomery County: The extended Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most heavily traveled times of the year. Additionally, the evening before Thanksgiving has historically been one of the busiest nights for bars and restaurants, with high drinking rates. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) and the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) are reminding residents that high-risk activities, combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, make it an especially dangerous time for alcohol-related collisions.
popville.com
WMATA unveils some prototypes fare gates “to reduce fare evasion”
“We’re continuing to look at ways to reduce fare evasion. The image shows a prototype customers will see at Fort Totten.”. “Here is another prototype shown that will be at Fort Totten to help reduce fare evasion.”. Also of note:. “We also have a new screen inside Columbia Heights....
Car stolen with young child in the backseat, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a car with a child in the backseat was stolen in Southeast D.C. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), a car was stolen in the area of 13th Street and Alabama Avenue around 5:45 p.m. MPD claims a young...
mocoshow.com
Fourth Teen Arrested in Connection with Germantown Homicide
Per MCPD: A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the Friday, April 22, 2022, homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline on Gunners Branch Road in Germantown. During the course of the investigation, Major Crimes detectives discovered evidence connecting 17-year-old, Daylon Windell Miller of Germantown, to the April 22 homicide. Miller was arrested on Thursday, November 17, 2022.
Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland
Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said. Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man, woman die after shooting in basement in Prince William County; dog also dies
Police said a man who had a prior relationship with a woman shot her and a man, as well as a dog, in a home in Prince William County. All three died.
Two people shot on Metrobus in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a double shooting that took place in Southeast Thursday morning. The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (WMATA) said the people were shot on a Metrobus on the A6 Route near 8th and Yuma streets SE. (Initially, WMATA said one […]
D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A woman was stabbed in Northwest D.C. on November 4th, and now the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has released surveillance photos of the suspect and needs assistance to identify the suspect. At 7:15 pm, police arrived at the 1700 Block of Kalorama Street for the report of an assault. Police found an adult woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. The victim’s name has not been released at this time. Nearby surveillance cameras caught the suspect. If you have any information about this incident The post D.C. Police Release Photo of Suspect That Stabbed Woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
It Just Got Cheaper and Easier to Fly Out of IAD Airport
D.C. travelers can now easily take the metro to Washington Dulles International Airport.
32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast, D.C. early Tuesday morning. This incident happened on the 2500 Block of Southern Avenue. Shortly before 5:30 am, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department was called to Southern Avenue to investigate the sound of gunshots. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Kelvin Blowe of Maryland suffering from a gunshot wound. Blowe died at the scene. If anyone has any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 32-Year-Old Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 19-year-old James Gillespie of D.C. was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived shortly before 2 pm at the 100 Block of 58th Street. There, they discovered Gillespie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 19-Year-Old Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant
CHEVY CHASE – An argument inside a restaurant turned into a brawl that left one man shot outside the restaurant Monday night. Police responded to Clyde’s of Chevy Chase at around 12:15 am after multiple 911 calls regarding an assault and disturbance at the restaurant. Upon their arrival, they found a man shot and another suffering from wounds during the fight. “The investigation by detectives has revealed that the suspect engaged in a verbal argument with the victims inside of the restaurant. Once outside of the restaurant, the suspect shot one of the adult male victims in the upper body, The post Argument leads to shooting at Chevy Chase restaurant appeared first on Shore News Network.
